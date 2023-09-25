LIVE | Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Shehnaaz Gill Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja, Pics Inside

Trending Entertainment News: Zee News Entertainment LIVE blog is here to provide you with all the latest buzz from the tinsel town. Updates from Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP minister Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities to Shah Rukh Khan's #dashing visits to Ganpati pandals.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in a grand yet intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur. Many Bollywood biggies attended the function and shared glimpses from the festivities.

We bring you the latest entertainment news and celebrity gossip from the most popular and talked-about industries, Bollywood, Tollywood and Hollywood.

Keep checking this space for regular and latest showbiz and glamour world updates.