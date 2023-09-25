LIVE | Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Shehnaaz Gill Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja, Pics Inside
Updates from Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP minister Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities to Shah Rukh Khan's #dashing visits to Ganpati pandals.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in a grand yet intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur. Many Bollywood biggies attended the function and shared glimpses from the festivities.
Bollywood Buzz: Shehnaaz Gill Seeks Blessings At Lalbaughcha Raja
Shehnaaz Gill was spotted in the city visiting the Lalbaugcha Raja temple in Mumbai. She looked very pretty in pink colour ethnic wear. The actress was seen wearing a pink sharara set. To complete the look she opted for bun and applied minimalistic makeup. Fans gathered around her to see and take selfies. Even the star also obliged them.