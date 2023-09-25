LIVE | Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Alia Bhatt To Star In Vasan Bala's Jigra, Intriguing Look Dropped
Actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who tied the knot in a grand white wedding at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on September 24, are rumoured to be hosting two wedding receptions for their friends and family members.
Prabhas's upcoming film 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' will face a Box Office battle on Christmas this year. Both 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' and Dunki will arrive in theatres on December 22, 2023.
September 26 marks the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor Dev Anand.
Neha Sharma Raises Mercury In Racy Bikini - See Hot Pics
Actress Neha Sharma has left her fans mesmerized with her alluring bikini photos from her recent beach getaway. The 'Crook' actress is seen flaunting her washboard abs in her latest photos.
Entertainment Update: Rubina Dilaik Flaunts Her Baby Bump
'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik is currently enjoying the most special phase of her life 'Pregnancy'. On Monday, she dropped a couple of pictures from her preggers diaries in which she could be seen flaunting her fully-grown baby bump. Taking to Instagram, Rubina shared the post which she captioned, 'Mamacado #vibes."
Mohit Raina's "Mumbai Diaries' To Return With Season 2
Makers of the upcoming medical drama show 'Mumbai Diaries' on Monday unveiled the first posters of the second season of the show. Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Amazon Prime Video shared a string of posters which they captioned, "brace yourselves, a storm is about to hit. #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime, coming soon." The second season will bring back the highly versatile ensemble star cast featuring Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi.
Bollywood News: Alia Bhatt To Star In Vasan Bala's Jigra
Actress Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', will star in Vasan Bala's film 'Jigra'. Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram and unveiled Alia's first look from the film. The video begins with a quote by GK Chesterton flashing on the screen. The quote reads, "Dekh mujhe. Meri rakhi pehenta haina tu? Tu mere protection mei hai. Tujhe main kuch bhi hone nahi dungi. Kabhi bhi."
The video shows Alia standing with a bag on her shoulder, with her eyes closes and head tilted to the ground. Looking at the video, it appears that the actress is standing in the streets of Japan. She seems to be ensuring her younger sibling that she won't let anything to them. The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Chunky Panday's Birthday: Actress Ananya Panday Wishes Father
Actress Ananya Panday penned down a sweet birthday wish for her father Chunky Panday as he turned a year older on September 26. The 'Student Of The Year 2' actress shared a throwback video on her stories which she captioned, "Thanks for introducing me to the camera at such a young age. Happy birthday Papatiiiiiii love you." Reacting to the video, Chunky wrote, "My baby forever. Love you." Ananya also shared a series of throwback pictures on her stories of her father.
Bollywood Latest Update: Kartik Aaryan Gets Haircut For Chandu Champion
Actor Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Bollywood hit 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', is gearing up for his next 'Chandu Champion'. Based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. The actor recently dropped a clip on Instagram, sharing his preparations for the film. In the clip, he is seen getting a haircut under a tree, in full desi style. The post left the fans smiling and cheerig for the actor.
Bollywood News: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wife Visits Lalbaughcha Raja
The auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi will conclude in a couple of days. So far several celebrities have been spotted celebrating and taking blessings from Ganpathi bappa before the Lord bids farewell. In the latest, talented actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap were clicked visiting the famous Ganpati Pandal in Mumbai, Lalbaughcha Raja. The couple was accompanied by their children - Virajveer and Varushka.
Entertainment News: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri Slams Bollywood
The 'Kashmir Files' filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who has been hitting the headline lately for criticising Bollywood, took a fresh dig at the Hindi film industry and dubbed it as 'old' and 'corrupt'. The filmmaker, during a recent interview with Cinema Express, expressed that viewers who indulge in celebrity worship might not appreciate his films. He went on to praise the South film industry, mentioning his love for Rajinikanth and admiration for Chiranjeevi. He stated, "They believe the audiences are dumb. They believe stars are everything, and as a result, you don’t know the names of writers and directors. Thus it’s like one fascist system where the dictator is the most important person. I challenge that system which is why I always refer to ourselves as Indian cinema."
Entertainment News: Dev Anand 100th Birth Anniversary Today
September 26 marks the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary late actor Dev Anand. He had worked in more than 100 films in a career spanning over six decades. He is a recipient of four Filmfare Awards, including two for Best Actor. The Indian government honoured him with Padma Bhushan, Indian third highest civilian honour in 2001 and with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2002.
Bollywood News: Parineeti, Raghav Chadha Dance Down The Aisle With Umbrella
An adorable video of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha from their dreamy, white weddingi Udaipur has surfaced on the internet. The clip shows the two dancing down the aisle after their varmala ceremony. While the AAP leader also tried to groove a bit on the beats, it was Parineeti who was seen who not only danced but stole the spotlight with her expressions. The duo were seen walking away from the stage in the beautifully decorated floral stage. The couple had varmalas around their necks. Watch the video here:
Bollywood News: Its Prabhas vs Shah Rukh Khan This Christmas
It's going to be Shah Rukh Khan vs Prabhas this Christmas. As confirmed by film trade insiders, Prabhas' much-awaited film 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' is all set to arrive in theatres on December 22, 2023. Hombale Films' 'Salaar' starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu, will be clashing with Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', starring Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannu.
Noted film critic Taran Adarsh confirmed the report and shared a post on X, writing, "Confirming the same, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Yes. It’s true… SRK Vs Prabhas, Dunki Vs Salaar this Christmas… The exhibitors have received a mail stating that #Salaar will arrive THIS CHRISTMAS [on 22 Dec 2023]… An official announcement by the producers, #HombaleFilms, will be made on Friday [29 Sept 2023]."
YES, IT’S TRUE… SRK VS PRABHAS, ‘DUNKI’ VS ‘SALAAR’ THIS CHRISTMAS… The exhibitors have received a mail stating that #Salaar will arrive THIS CHRISTMAS [on 22 Dec 2023]… An official announcement by the producers, #HombaleFilms, will be made on Friday [29 Sept 2023].
6 Bollywood Brides Who Ditched Conventional Red Lehenga
It all started with Anushka Sharma and then the trend continued with bollywood actresses who ditched the tradition red lehenga and opted for softer, lighter shades.
‘Jawan’ Magic Continues To Woo, Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Mints Rs 1000 Crore Globally
The highest-grossing Bollywood release this year and the fourth-highest of all time, superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer action-thriller ‘Jawan’ continued its marauding run across the global box office, surpassing a phenomenal Rs 1000 crore milestone worldwide.
Other Celebs Who Found Love In Politicians - CHECK LIST
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have tied the knot on September 24, 2023. Just like Ragneeti, there are other couples who've married the politicians.
Kartik Aaryan Gets Haircut In Desi Style - WATCH
Actor Kartik Aaryan is all set for his next film ‘Chandu Champion’. The actor got a stylish makeover in desi style. Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a video of himself getting a haircut for his role. In the video, Kartik can be seen sitting on a chair under the tree and getting a haircut. There is a board also with a price list of the haircuts.
Sharing the video, he wrote, “Chandu Champion haircut #PedKeNeechein.
Anushka Sharma Attends Ganpati Puja With Virat Kohli
Immersed in the festive colour, Bollywood is celebrating Ganpati Chaturthi with great style and vigour. Recently, Anushka Sharma was seen attending a celebration with hubby Virat Kohli at Neeti Mohan’s residence. This photo is going viral on the internet:
Newlyweds Pose With CMs Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann
In a beautiful family picture, Chief Ministers of Punjab and Delhi pose with the newlywed Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra. Have a look:
Swara Bhasker Shares FIRST PICS Of Her Baby Girl
Swara and Fahad are delighted to announce the arrival of their greatest joy & blessing : a baby girl born on 23rd September 2023 . She's the cutest, most precious thing & they cannot take their eyes off her.
They’ve named her Raabiya- after the Sufi mystic Rabia Basri. The name also means Spring and/ or Queen.
Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Arrive In Delhi
The fever of Ragneeti's wedding continues! Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha have arrived in New Delhi. The couple happily posed for the paps and fans. This morning, the couple were seen together coming out of their wedding venue in Udaipur on Monday. Parineeti was seen wearing an elegant yellow suit while Raghav Chadha beamed with happiness in ethnicwear as well.
Priyanka Chopra Welcomes ‘Jiju’ Raghav Chadha to Chopra Family
While she couldn't be with her bestie, cousin Parineeti Chopra, at her wedding with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, actor and global icon Priyanka Chopra showered her blessings on the newlyweds and penned an adorable note for them as well.
Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared stunning wedding pictures of the couple and tagged them with a lengthy note. Welcoming Chadha to the Chopra family, Priyanka called her sister, Parineeti a.k.a Tisha, as the most beautiful bride ever.
Mission Raniganj' Trailer Shows Akshay Kumar In Heart-Pounding Race
The trailer of 'Mission Raniganj' starring Akshay Kumar as Jaswant Singh Gill which was released on Monday, is a roller-coaster ride of emotions, drama, inspiration, courage, and soulful music, all beautifully woven together with terrific performances from the cast.
Jaswant Singh Gill played a significant role in rescuing surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989. It was a successful rescue mission against all odds.
Sanya Malhotra Exudes Grace In Yellow As She Visits Lalbaugcha Raja
Actress Sanya Malhotra, who has won hearts of the audiences with her performance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’, on Monday visited Lalbaugcha Raja, to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa on the occasion of Ganeshotsav. The country is celebrating ‘Ganeshotsav’ from September 19. ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ is heard across the country, and people are dancing their hearts to the tunes of dhol and drums.
RaagNeeti Wedding: Manish Malhotra, Sania Mirza Snapped At Airport
Designer Manish Malhotra, former tennis player Sania Mirza, and former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh were also snapped at the Airport leaving from Udaipur. Raghav and Parineeti tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of their family members and close family friends.
Trending: Madhu Chopra Reveals Real Reason Why Priyanka Couldn't Attend The Wedding
AAP MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The duo got married in the presence of their family members and close family friends. On Monday morning, PeeCee’s mother Madhu Chopra was snapped at the Udaipur airport where she indulged in a conversation with paparazzi and revealed why Priyanka could not attend the marriage ceremony. The paps asked her how the wedding was, to which she replied, “Bohot badhiya (very good).” The paps further asked her why Priyanka couldn’t attend Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding. Madhu said that she had work commitments, which is why she had to give the wedding a miss. “Woh kaam kar rahe hai (She is working),” said Madhu Chopra. The paparazzi’s also questioned Madhu about what she gifted Parineeti and Raghav, to which she said, “Unhone sab mana kardiya. No lena dena.” When asked how Parineeti looked on her wedding day, Madhu said, “Arey waise hi khubsoorat hai. Aur achhi lag rahi thi. (She is very beautiful. She looked even more beautiful on her wedding)."
Parineeti-Raghav's Wedding: Couple Opts For Subtle And Classy Outfits
Parineeti Chopra transformed into a modern bride clad in a heavily embellished lehenga. Parineeti’s wedding jewellery was in contrast with her outfit. She wore layers of necklaces with contrasting diamond and emerald jewels. As for Raghav’s wedding look is concerned, he looked dapper in an ivory sherwani. He wore a safa in beige and had a gold kalagi pinned on it.
RagNeeti Wedding: Celebs Congratulate Parineeti-Raghav
Actor Varun Dhawan wrote, “Wishing the beautiful couple eternal happiness, peace and love congratulations.” Actor Bhumi Pednekar shared the pictures and wrote, “Congratulations @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88 This is so beautiful.” Huma Qureshi wrote, “Congratulations @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88 To a lifetime of togetherness, love and joy.” Anushka Sharma wrote, “Congratulations to the beautiful couple. May you always find peace and happiness in one another.”
First Wedding Pics: Manish Malhotra Drops Glimpse From The Wedding
Soon after the couple shared the adorable pictures, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media and handles and congratulated the newly married couple. Designer Manish Malhotra dropped a couple of pictures on his Instagram and wrote, “My dearest @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 many congratulations, lots of love and blessings Parineeti from our discussions of all your outfits at my Atelier and Home .. our laughter and your love for tone on tone geometrical intricate art work to the emerald jewellery me sketching and designing for you .. all loving memories for life .. you bring Joy and there is only and only love for you.”
Pari-Raghav Wedding Pics: Sidharth, Kiara Wish The Newlyweds
AAP MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra tied the knot on Sunday, September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Actor Sidharth Malhotra shared Parineeti’s post on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Congratulations @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88. Wishing you both a blessed married life.” Actor Kiara Advani wrote, “Welcome to the club. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love.”
Viral: Parineeti Chopra Drops Dreamy Wedding Pictures With Raghav Chadha
Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are finally 'Mr and Mrs'. The duo exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur on Sunday. On Monday, Parineeti shared the official wedding photos. The couple wore cream wedding outfits.
Ganpati 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Visits T-Series Office To Seek Blessings
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday night visited Bollywood producer Bhushan Kumar’s office in Mumbai to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Several pictures and videos of the ‘Chak De India’ actor surfaced on social media in which he could be seen along with Bhushan Kumar his manager Pooja Dadlani. SRK came for the puja wearing a blue colour Pathaani suit.
Bollywood Buzz: Shehnaaz Gill Seeks Blessings At Lalbaughcha Raja
Shehnaaz Gill was spotted in the city visiting the Lalbaugcha Raja temple in Mumbai. She looked very pretty in pink colour ethnic wear. The actress was seen wearing a pink sharara set. To complete the look she opted for bun and applied minimalistic makeup. Fans gathered around her to see and take selfies. Even the star also obliged them.