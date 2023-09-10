LIVE | Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Fighter Cast Shoot For Dance Number
Trending Bollywood, Entertainment News: Jawan's brilliant show at the Box Office to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap turning a year older - catch all the latest updates here.
The Zee News Entertainment LIVE blog is loaded with hot brewing updates from the world of glamour, showbiz and stars's high and mighty lives. Shah Rukh Khan and Tamil filmmaker Atlee's maiden collaboration 'Jawan' has become the biggest opener for the Hindi cinema and has broken several Box Office records. Akshay Kumar celebrated his 56th birthday and treated his fans by unveiling the teaser of 'Welcome To The Jungle'. Soon-to-be married Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chopra were arriving at a hotel amidst buzz around their wedding, which is speculated to take place this month. Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and Urvashi Rautela have been trending on the internet for their romantic-song, which has been shot recently.
Stay tuned to the LIVE blog of Zee News for latest updates from entertainment and showbiz industry.
Entertainment News: Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Stands At Rs 512.35 Crore
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer 'Gadar 2' was released in theatres on August 11, 2023 and had an impressive run at the box office for the first four weeks. However, its performance started to decline with the release of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'. The film saw a slight uptick in its numbers on the 30th day, collecting Rs 1.45 crore after earning Rs 90 lakhs on day 29. The nett domestic collection of the film now stands at Rs 512.35 crore.
Bollywood News: Radhika Apte Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes
Actor Radhika Apte, who turned a year older on September 7, has dropped a sweet post thanking fans and well-wishers for their birthday wishes. On Sunday early morning Radhika shared a post which she captioned, "Thank you so much for all the lovely birthday wishes and mentions (sorry I’m 3 days late to post this) I’ve read and seen each and every one of them and it made me feel very very lucky! Thanks you again #ilovebirthdays #gratefulheart."
Entertainment News: Aaliyah Kashyap Wishes Dad Anurag Kashyap
As filmmaker Anurag Kashyap turns a year older today, his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap took to her social media and wished her father on this day. Taking to Instagram, Aaliyah shared a collage picture on her stories and wrote, 'Happy Birthday Papa @anuragkashyap10.' The first picture is from Aaliyah’s engagement ceremony with her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire.