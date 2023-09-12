LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Naseeruddin Shah REACTS To Gadar 2 Success, Calls It 'Harmful'!
Today's Viral Entertainment News: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah shared his views on films like Gadar 2, The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story.
Trending Photos
Trending Entertainment News: We all are cinema buffs and do love to gorge on some hot gossip or showbiz rumour floating around here and there. The Zee News Entertainment LIVE blog is loaded with all the dope you wanna know not just from Bollywood but also from around the world. From Jawan continuing to smash records at the Box Office to Naseeruddin Shah slamming Gadar 2 for being 'regressive' and harmful in the long run - we bring you every update here. Pooja Bhatt also broke her silence on the controversial and infamous kiss with her father Mahesh Bhatt, saying that the moment was 'absolutely innocent'.
Keep coming back to this space for all the regular and latest updates from the Entertainment world.
Bollywood News Today: Malaika Arora Avoids Oops Moment
Malaika Arora was spotted at the launch of season 3 of Celebfie Cruise With The Stars in Mumbai where actor-comedian Sunil Grover was also present and it was hosted by Siddharth Kannan. Malla wore a sexy cobalt blue coloured thigh-high slit dress with one off-shoulder look. One of the viral videos on social media also shows her adjusting her sexy dress in a way so that she avoids any oops moment. READ FULL STORY HERE
South Cinema News Today: Jigarthanda Double X Teaser OUT!
The teaser of the highly-anticipated film ‘Jigarthanda Double X’ starring SJ Suryah and Raghava Lawrence was unveiled on Monday. The Tamil teaser of the film was launched by Dhanush on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. READ FULL STORY HERE
Glad to launch the trailer of @karthiksubbaraj”s jigarthanda double x. This looks like an absolute blast.#JigarthandaDoubleX - Teaser. https://t.co/bVpVuRsZ74
Best wishes to @karthiksubbaraj and team for Diwali 2023.@offl_Lawrence @iam_SJSuryah @Music_Santhosh
— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) September 11, 2023
Trending New Today: Pooja Bhatt On Her Controversial 'Kiss'
Actress-filmmaker and Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Pooja Bhatt in her latest interview with Siddharth Kannan talked about the infamous kiss for a magazine shoot with father Mahesh Bhatt. She said that the moment was 'absolutely innocent'. When asked whether she regrets doing it, she replied, "No, because I see it very simple, and I think that unfortunately jo hota hai, a frozen moment can be represented and misrepresented in anyway. Aur mujhe yaad hai Shah Rukh ne mujhe yeh kaha tha when you have daughters, jab hi aapke bacche chote hai, how often a child just says, ‘Mummy papa give me a kiss’. And they go this way. Main ab bhi is umar mein bhi wahi 10 pound ki bacchi hoon for my father. Vo jindagi bher wahi rahege for me."
Latest Bollywood News: Naseeruddin Shah REACTS To Gadar 2 Success
In an interview with Free Press Journal, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah shared that now popularity seems to be driven by jingoism, which he believes is harmful. He said, "Now the more jingoist you are, the more popular you become because this is what has been ruling this country. It’s not enough to love your country, but beat drums about it and you have to create imaginary enemies. What these people don’t realise is that what they are doing is very harmful. In fact, films like 'Kerala Story' and 'Gadar 2', I haven’t seen them but I know what they are about.".
"It’s disturbing that films like 'Kashmir Files' are so massively popular whereas films made by Sudhir Mishra, Anubhav Sinha, and Hansal Mehta, who are trying to portray the truth of their times don’t get seen. But it’s important that these filmmakers don’t lose heart and continue telling stories. They will be responsible for posterity. A hundred years later, people will see 'Bheed' and they will also see 'Gadar 2' and see which one portrays the truth of our times because film is the only medium which could do that. It’s hard to resort to abstraction and capture life as it is. So regressive is a pretty mild word for what’s going on. It’s frightening that filmmakers are being coopted into making films which praise all the wrong things and run down other communities for no reason at all. It’s a dangerous trend," he added.
On the work front, Naseeruddin Shah's directorial 'Man Woman Man Woman' is currently streaming on YouTube.