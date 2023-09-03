LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: SRK Is Back-To-The-Bay After Unveiling Jawan Trailer At Burj Khalifa
Trending Entertainment News: Zee News LIVE blog brings you the latest entertainment news and celebrity gossip from the most popular and talked-about industry, Bollywood, Tollywood and Hollywood.
Trending Photos
Latest Entertainment Buzz: The entertainment industry is filled with gossip and we love to share it with you! Zee News LIVE blog brings you the latest entertainment news and celebrity gossip from the most popular and talked-about industries, Bollywood, Tollywood and Hollywood. From 'Gadar 2' success bash to 'Jawan' advance bookings; from Salman-Shah Rukh's friendship to Rakhi-Adil Khan row, we keep you hooked throughout.
Keep checking this space for regular and latest updates from the showbiz and glamour world.
Bollywood Buzz: Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi Reunite For 'Bun Tikki'
Zeenat Aman has been delighting her fans and followers on Instagram since her debut. Now, the renowned actor is slated to return to the big screen with fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Bun Tikki.
Spotted In Bay: Shah Rukh Khan Returns Home Post Jawan Trailer Release
Shah Rukh Khan who was in Dubai for the big unveiling has returned to Mumbai, as he was papped exiting the airport on Saturday. In a clip shared by Snehkumar Zala on his Instagram handle, one can see Shah Rukh Khan rocking a light denim shirt, paired with a white T-Shirt and light blue denim jeans. King Khan also accessorised his look with a funky chain around his neck, black sunglasses.