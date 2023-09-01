Today's Viral Entertainment News: On a Friday ahead of the weekend splash, the Zee News blog brings you a full-day LIVE Blog on Entertainment news from not just the Indian film industry but also the international arena. From Jawan trailer driving the fans crazy all over to Bollywood beauties like Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and newbie Suhana Khan coming together to promote a beauty brand launch event - we bring you all the trending stuff here. On one hand, Gadar 2 is on a menacing money-making spree and now we hear filmmaker Anil Mehta plans on sending the film to Oscars.

