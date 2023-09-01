LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Samantha-Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi Releases Today
Today's Trending Entertainment News: From frenzy around Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer to Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi opening today, catch all the latest happenings here.
Today's Viral Entertainment News: On a Friday ahead of the weekend splash, the Zee News blog brings you a full-day LIVE Blog on Entertainment news from not just the Indian film industry but also the international arena. From Jawan trailer driving the fans crazy all over to Bollywood beauties like Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and newbie Suhana Khan coming together to promote a beauty brand launch event - we bring you all the trending stuff here. On one hand, Gadar 2 is on a menacing money-making spree and now we hear filmmaker Anil Mehta plans on sending the film to Oscars.
Television Trending News: Is Rubina Dilaik Pregnant?
According to reports, Rubina and Abhinav are expecting their first child together and the actress is over four months pregnant, and set to deliver early next year. A few days back, Rubina was clicked outside a maternity clinic which sparked the pregnancy rumours. READ FULL STORY
BFI London Film Festival 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set for her next film with Hansal Mehta to be premiered at the prestigious BFI London Film Festival 2023. The film marks the debut of Kareena as a producer. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the yet-to-be-titled film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor. (ANI)
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan's Glam Outing
Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan made a joint appearance at the launch of a beauty brand campaign. The event was a high-glam affair with Arjun Kapoor playing the host for a brief chat show session. READ FULL STORY
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Samantha And Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi Arrives In Theatres
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Telugu film Kushi has hit screens worldwide today. It also features Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan, and Murali Sharma among others. The romantic comedy film has been written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie brings together the two big names of the South film industry.