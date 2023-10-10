Zee News Entertainment blog brings all the latest buzz and updates from Bollywood and the entertainment world. Timeless beauty Rekha is celebrating her 69th birthday on October 10.

A new poster of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming upcoming thriller 'Animal' has been released by the makers. Lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are seen in the cockpit of an aircraft as they lock their lips in the poster.

Katrina Kaif has dropped the first poster of her look from her much-anticipated film 'Tiger 3'. She plays the role of Zoya opposite Salman Khan's 'Tiger' in the action thriller, which is set for release on November 10, 2023.

Speculations about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Baiju Bawra' has been high and as per latest updates, Ranveer Singh and south actress Nayanthara have been approached for lead role in the period-drama.

