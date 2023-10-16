trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2675922
LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Exes Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar Get Into Massive Fight On Bigg Boss 17 Premiere Night

We bring you the latest entertainment news and celebrity gossip from the most popular and talked-about industries, Bollywood, Tollywood, and Hollywood.

Trending Entertainment News: Zee News Entertainment blog brings all the latest buzz and updates from Bollywood and the entertainment world. The 17th season of popular and much-loved 'Bigg Boss' kickstarted with a bang on October 15 night. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returned as the host and promised the viewers that it will not be the same for everyone.  

Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui were the first two contestants to join Salman on the stage followed by Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande and Vikki Jain, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, and others. 

The trailer of Salman Kha and Katrina Kaif's much-awaited film 'Tiger 3' will be dropped on October 16. The film is set for release on November 10, 2023.  

Karan Johar's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol turned 25 on October 16. On the special occasion, a special film screening was organised by the makers in Mumbai on Sunday night.

16 October 2023
09:09 AM

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar Get Into Massive Argument 

Udaariyaan fame rumoured ex-couple Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, who were the last two contestants to enter the show, were seen getting into a massive fight on the show premiere night. The rumoured former couple were seen arguing about their relationship and she accused him of physically hurting him. 

