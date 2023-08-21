LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Salman Khan Goes Bald, Is It For Tere Naam 2?
Salman Khan Shaves Off His Head, Goes Bald
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was recently seen hosting 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', was spotted with a new bald look as he stepped out of his home on Sunday night. The actor was seen attending a bash held at a restaurant in Mumbai when he was seen flaunting his new look. Salman is prepping for his most-awaited release of 2023, 'Tiger 3', which is slated to arrive in theatres in November 2023. As soon as pictures and videos of his new bald look surfaced on the internet, his fans asked him if it was for the second installment of his hit film 'Tere Naam'.
Rajkumar Rao Hails Sunny Deol On Massive Success Of Gadar 2
Actor Rajkummar Rao showered Sunny with admiration, saying that he deserved the success of 'Gadar 2'. He posted a photo of himself with Sunny Deol and captioned the post, writing, "With the man of the hour himself @iamsunnydeol sir. So proud of you and your achievements sir. You deserve this and much more. Aap aag nahi kehar ho #Gadar2 Tara Singh and Tipu Tiger."
Kareena Kapoor Showers Love on Sonam Kapoor's Son
As Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s son Vayu turned 1 year old today, the little munchkin received a special wish from Kareena Kapoor Khan. Taking to the Instagram story, Kareena penned a sweet note for Sonam’s son along with a picture of the mother-son duo. In the adorable photo, Sonam can be seen sitting on the couch while holding Vayu in one hand and a balloon in the other.
Rakhi Sawant's ex-Husband Adil Khan Spotted In Mumbai
Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani, who was accused of being involved in extra-marital affairs, infidelity and fraud, was spotted by the paparazzi outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Sunday. He spoke to paparazzi and shared that he will be holding a press conference very soon and will share his side of story. "I will share my proper story. How Rakhi and some of her known people framed me. I will tell everything. I will do a press conference in a few days. how I have to pay the crores or I will be receiving them."