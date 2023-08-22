LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Gadar 2 To Cross 400 Crore Mark Today
Today's Trending Entertainment News: Zee News LIVE blog brings to you the latest entertainment news and celebrity gossip from the most popular and talked-about industry, Bollywood, Tollywood and Hollywood.
Trending Photos
Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Bollywood, Tollywood, Hollywood are filled with gossip, the latest updates and new movie releases for you. Disha Patani's hot corset look to Adil Khan Durrani's bombasting claims about ex-wife Rakhi Sawant, Zee News LIVE blog brings to you the latest entertainment news and celebrity gossip from the most popular and talked-about industry, Bollywood, Tollywood and Hollywood. Will Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' cross the 400 crore mark today? Will Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' be shown to kids as well? All your answers on Entertainment news are here!
Keep a check here for regular and latest updates from the showbiz and glamour world.
For LIVE Entertainment updates, follow this space:
Bollywood News: Kareena and Alia in a movie together?
Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt share a great bond -- after all, they are family. Recently, the divas surprised their fans by dropping a set of pictures on social media. The images showed Alia and Kareena posing together in ethnic ensembles. "Can it get any better...P.S. Can someone please cast us in a film together...even though we spend most of our time on set thinking," they captioned the post.
A few days after posting the pictures, Kareena, on Monday, arrived in Delhi for an event. And guess what? She hinted at her film collaboration with her sister-in-law Alia while speaking to the media here. When asked the name of the director she would want to work with if she is cast alongside Alia in a project, the 'Jab We Met' star replied, "There are so many directors out there...nowadays it is more about the content and more about the script...So whoever has a great script."
Latest Buzz: Disha Patani Oozes Oomph In Bol Outfit
Disha turned heads last night as she stepped out in a grey corset top and blue shorts. The actress completed her look with a pair of sneakers and a sling bag. She went for a subtle look and accessorized her look with a sweet neckpiece. She was mobbed by a sea of fans in Mumbai while she was on her way to the car. The videos and pictures of the actress from last night are going viral on social media and fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis.
Read Full Story | Disha Patani Turns Heads In Sexy Corset Top, Shorts As She Steps Out In Town - Watch
Bollywood News: Tiger Gives A Shoutout To Disha's Music Video
Actor Disha Patani on Monday marked her directorial debut with the music video ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’. Actor Tiger Shroff also showed his support for Disha on this special day. Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared the music video ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’ and cheered for the ‘Ek Villain Returns’ actor. He wrote, “ Woah Congratulationss debut director! Love this @dishapatani #KyuKaruFikar.”
Gadar 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol-Starrer To Cross 400 Cr Mark?
In an enormous crescendo of success, Anil Sharma's latest directorial 'Gadar 2' featuring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Uttkarsha Sharma has shattered all barriers, amassing an unprecedented net collection of over Rs 38 crore rupees on an awe-inspiring second weekend. On August 20, which was the second Sunday, 'Gadar 2' minted Rs 38.90 crore at the ticket window. The solid show in terms of collections comes as 'Gadar 2' faces competition from other releases like Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2', and Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. This remarkable feat not only sets a record-breaking precedent but also adds to the film's historic journey, culminating in an astounding total of Rs 375.10 crores net. The saga of 'Gadar 2' continues to redefine cinematic triumph, rewriting the rules of achievement with each step it takes and is very close to the Rs 400 crore mark.