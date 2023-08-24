trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2652874
NewsEntertainment
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS LIVE UPDATES

today-trending-entertainment-news-bollywood-buzz-viral-live-24-august-gadar-2-omg2-chandrayaan-sunny-deol-shah-rukj-khan-salman-khan-box-office-movies-ott-rakhi-sawant-malaika-arora

 The world of showbiz is full of hot gossip, rumours and major releases hitting the cinemas every week. Zee News blog brings you the latest entertainment news and celebrity updates from not just Bollywood or Hollywood but also from every nook and corner of the world. Soaking in the success of 'Gadar 2', Director Anil Sharma meets UP CM Adityanath. Moreover, netizens are applauding the newly unveiled trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Anurag Kashyap-starrer 'Haddi'. Also, do not miss the celebrity spottings, K-Drama news and international celebs making waves for various reasons.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 07:44 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS Highlights: The world of showbiz is full of hot gossip, rumours and major releases hitting the cinemas every week. Zee News blog brings you the latest entertainment news and celebrity updates from not just Bollywood or Hollywood but also from every nook and corner of the world. Soaking in the success of 'Gadar 2', Director Anil Sharma meets UP CM Adityanath. Moreover, netizens are applauding the newly unveiled trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Anurag Kashyap-starrer 'Haddi'. Also, do not miss the celebrity spottings, K-Drama news and international celebs making waves for various reasons.

Keep checking this space for regular and latest updates about Entertainment News.


Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train