LIVE | Trending Entertainment Updates: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Hold Hands Post Dinner Date
Today's Entertainment News: Zee News LIVE blog brings to you the latest entertainment news and celebrity gossip from the most popular and talked-about industry, Bollywood, Tollywood and Hollywood.
Trending Photos
Today's Trending Buzz: Bollywood, Tollywood, and Hollywood are filled with gossip, the latest updates and new movie releases for you. From Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's adorable chemistry to Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's alleged breakup, box office collections of top Bollywood movies to Rakhi Sawant-Adil Khan row, Zee News LIVE blog brings to you the latest entertainment news and celebrity gossip from the most popular and talked-about industry, Bollywood, Tollywood and Hollywood. Will Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' cross the 400 crore mark today? Will Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' be shown to kids as well? All your answers on Entertainment news are here!
Keep a check here for regular and latest updates from the showbiz and glamour world.
Stay Tuned To Zee News Live Blog For the Latest Updates On Bollywood and Entertainment Section
Spotted: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Snapped Post Dinner Date
The lovebirds were recently captured stepping out for a dinner date in town. Several photos and videos from their night out have gone viral. For the date, Kiara looked the prettiest in a white mini frock, while Sidharth looked uber cool in a blue T-shirt. Kiara completed her look with a no-make-up look, a free hairdo, and a matching handbag. Both donned their brightest smiles and held each other’s hand while the shutterbugs captured them.
Latest Update: Disha Patani Takes Over The Internet With Hot Video
Disha Patani has a fan following of millions and they all go gaga with Disha's new posts. The actress dropped a bombshell on Instagram recently and it has left fans gasping for breath. Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared a steamy video, in which she can be seen flaunting her toned body while sporting a textured Calvin Klein bikini and a white shirt. The actress' wet look is making fans go gaga over her sensuous expressions.
B-Town Buzz: SRK's Hilarious Reply To Fan's 'Wife Problem'
SRK conducted his famous #AskSRK where a user asked him, “Sir biwi ke saath plan kia hai #jawan dekhne ke liye, lekin har baar wo late Kara deti hai, #Pathaan ke time me v late karwa dia...kuch tips dijiye na jaldi time me pauch pao #Jawan dekhne.” To which the actor replied, “Ok guys no more wife problem solving questions anymore!! Please!! Mujhse meri nahi sambhalti tum apni problems bhi mujh par daal rahe ho!!!! All wives please just go for #Jawan without stress.”
Latest News: Shah Rukh Khan 'Loved' Sunny Deol's Gadar 2
Actor Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer action drama film ‘Gadar 2’ recently caused a tsunami at the box office as the film has now entered Rs 400 crore club. ‘Gadar 2’ minted Rs 40 crore on its opening day in theatres, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. It becomes the second-best opener of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'. On Saturday, SRK conducted his famous #AskSRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he answered several fans’ questions. During the session a fan asked him has he watched ‘Gadar 2’? to which he replied, “Yeah loved it!!”
Yeah loved it!! https://t.co/Hd6hc6hi8Q
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023
Chandramukhi 2: MM Keeravani Lauds Kangana Ranaut's Performance
Oscar winner MM Keeravani heaped praise on Kangana Ranaut for her role in ‘Chandramukhi 2’ at the movie’s audio launch event.
‘Chandramukhi 2’ team had its grand audio launch in Chennai on Friday. The event was attended by several celebs from the Tamil film industry. “She has given a stunning performance and everyone will get blown away after seeing Kangana’s shocking act as Chandramukhi on the big screen,” the music composer said in a statement. ‘Chandramukhi 2’ is Kangana Ranaut’s foray into the horror-comedy genre opposite Raghava Lawrence.
Bollywood Buzz: Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple
Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who are all set to tie the knot soon, offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Saturday. The duo opted for ethnic attire. Raghav was seen donning a red kurta, while Pari wore a saree. The couple's sacred visit comes at a time of Sawan.