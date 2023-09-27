LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Vijay's Leo Audio Launch Cancelled, Fans Upset
Latest Entertainment Updates: Find the latest news headlines from the world of Bollywood, Hollywood and celebrities here.
Trending Photos
Zee News Entertainment blog is here to provide you with all the latest buzz from the Bollywood and entertainment world. We have the latest updates from Salman Khan dropping the first official teaser of his upcoming action-thriller 'Tiger 3', to actor Aamir Khan paying a visit to Mumbai BJP BJP President Ashish Shelar's residence For Ganpati Darshan.
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP minister Raghav Chadha are believed to be hosting a reception for their friends from the industry in Mumbai on October 4. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.
The makers of 'Leo' starring Vijay, Trisha and Sanjay Dutt, announced that the audio launch event of the upcoming movie stands cancelled due to overflowing passes requests.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan to go global with Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'. His film will be released in international markets a day early of the scheduled release date, on December 21. The film is slated for release on December 21, 2023 and will face a clash with Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire'.
Follow this space for regular and latest updates from the showbiz and glamour world.
Tiger Ka Message: Salman Khan Shares Tiger 3 Teaser, Leaves Fans Thrilled
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan sent waves of excitement through fans with a sneak peek into his much-awaited spy-drama 'Tiger 3'. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, and is set for release on November 10, 2023. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi as the lead cast. In a recent post on Instagram, Salman Khan shared a teaser titled ‘Tiger Ka Message,’ offering a glimpse into his character in the movie.
Bollywood Latest News: Mission Raniganj Trailer Gets Thumbs Up From Audience
The teaser of Pooja Entertainment and Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' was unveiled a few days back by the makers and it created a stir amongst the audience. On September 25, the makers dropped the first trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming thriller and it left everyone highly impressed. Within 24 hours of its release, the trailer garnered an impressive number of views and became the talk of the town.
READ FULL REPORT
Entertainment Latest News: Taapsee Pannu's First Theatrical Film As Producer 'Dhak Dhak' Release Date Out
Actress Taapsee Pannu is all set to release her first theatrical film 'Dhak Dhak' on October 13, 2023. The film stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi in key roles. The film was announced in 2022 and has been generating buzz for its unique storyline. The leading star cast of the film on Wednesday announced the release of 'Dhak Dhak'. They also shared a new poster of the film that showed them looking fierce as they posed with their bikes.
Sonam Kapoor Stuns In Black Pantsuit, Natural Makeup
Actor Sonam Kapoor attended a film event in Mumbai on Tuesday night and divulged that she 'keeps some costumes from each set'. The fashionista looked stunning in a black pantsuit. She chose a natural makeup look and her hair open. During the event, she said, "I always keep some costumes from each set. When I did Delhi-6, I wore long floral kurtas. then everyone started wearing it. From Prem Ratan Dhan Payo the colors I wore became trendy. There are some films that impact how people dress. Like, Sadhna ji, for example, wore short tight kurtas, which were very 60s-70s in style and Lolo has that body type."
Hollywood Writers Strike Officially Ends After 148 Days
After a long wait of 148 days the Hollywood writers’ strike is officially over. According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, following a tentative agreement on a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the board of the WGA West and council of the WGA East decided unanimously on Tuesday to lift the strike order as of 12:01 a.m. PT on Wednesday. This means that writers can return to work as early as Wednesday, even before the final ratification vote. The ratification vote will take place from October 2 to October 9. The WGA will have member meetings on both coasts this week, in person and through Zoom, to review the details of the contract, as per Variety.
Bollywood News: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's 'Ganapath' Teaser Launch Postponed
Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born postponed the teaser release date of their film. Earlier, the film’s official teaser was set to be unveiled on Wednesday but the makers have now shifted the date to September 29. They shared the update on Wednesday morning with a new poster of the film.
READ FULL REPORT
Hollywood News: '8 Mile' Fame Nashawn Breedlove Dies At 46
Actor and rapper Nashawn Breedlove, who was known for battle-rapping with American rapper and songwriter Eminem in the film '8 Mile', has died, TMZ reported. Nashawn was 46. According to a family member, Nashawn died in his sleep Sunday at his home in New Jersey. His close ones are said to be unaware of the reason for his death. Nashawn played Lotto in the 2002 film '8 Mile', which is partially based on Eminem's life.
Emmy Awards: Shefali Shah, Vir Das, Jim Sarbh Bag Nominations
Actors Shefali Shah, Vir Das and Jim Sarbh have bagged nominations at the International Emmy Awards 2023 in their respective categories. Shah has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress for her performance in the series "Delhi Crime Season 2'. She is competing with Connie Nielsen from Denmark, Billie Piper from the UK, and Karla Souza from Mexico. Vir Das bagged a nomination for his comedy special ‘Vir Das: Landing’ which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix. Jim Sarb is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor for his role in 'Rocket Boys'.
Entertainment News: Tiger Nageswara Rao' Trailer To Be Out On This Date
Makers of the upcoming Pan-India film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' announced the release date of the trailer. Taking to Instagram, production house, Abhishek Agarwal Arts shared a new poster with a trailer announcement. They captioned it, "The FEROCIOUS TIGER WILL BE UNLEASHED. #TigerNagswaraRao Trailer Out On October 3rd. Grand release worldwide on October 20th."
Gippy Grewal unveils title track of ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’
Makers of the comic entertainer 'Maujaan Hi Maujaan' starring actor Gippy Grewal on Tuesday unveiled the title track. The film stars Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Karamjit Anmol, Tanu Grewal and Hashneen Chauhan. Taking to Instagram, Gippy Grewal shared a song video and captioned it, "Maujaan Hi Maujaan Title Track Full Video OUT NOW. The song is sung by Master Saleem, penned by Kumaar and composed by Jatinder Shah.
Ganesh Chaturthi: Ahan Shetty visits LalbaughCha Raja to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha
Suniel Shetty's son and actor Ahan Shetty, who made his debut in Bollywood with 'Tadap', was spotted visiting the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Ahan took to Instagram and shared pictures from his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja. He wore a white kurta and can be seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha to mark the auspicious day.