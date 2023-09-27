Zee News Entertainment blog is here to provide you with all the latest buzz from the Bollywood and entertainment world. We have the latest updates from Salman Khan dropping the first official teaser of his upcoming action-thriller 'Tiger 3', to actor Aamir Khan paying a visit to Mumbai BJP BJP President Ashish Shelar's residence For Ganpati Darshan.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP minister Raghav Chadha are believed to be hosting a reception for their friends from the industry in Mumbai on October 4. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

The makers of 'Leo' starring Vijay, Trisha and Sanjay Dutt, announced that the audio launch event of the upcoming movie stands cancelled due to overflowing passes requests.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan to go global with Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'. His film will be released in international markets a day early of the scheduled release date, on December 21. The film is slated for release on December 21, 2023 and will face a clash with Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire'.

