Two big releases - Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' and Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3 arrived in theatres on Friday (September 28).



Directed by Mrighdeep Lamba, the third installment of the Fukrey franchise features a star-studded cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, and Pulkit Samrat. On the other hand, Vivek Agnihotri's film boasts of an ensemble cast of Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi in the main roles.

B-Town power couple Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar met UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during their London visit.

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor and B-Town hottie Mouni Roy turned a year older on September 28. Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor wished him on his special day.

Newlyweds Parieeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are expected to skip their honeymoon for now. While there is no official confirmation to the same, a HT report stated that the couple took the decision to put their wedding receptions and honeymoon on hold due to the upcoming Shradh, which starts from September 29.

