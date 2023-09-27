LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News: Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War Arrive In Theatres Today
Latest Entertainment Updates: Find the latest news headlines from the world of Bollywood, Hollywood and celebrities here.
Trending Photos
Zee News Entertainment blog is here to provide you with all the latest buzz from the Bollywood and entertainment world. Two big releases - Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' and Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3 arrived in theatres on Friday (September 28).
Directed by Mrighdeep Lamba, the third installment of the Fukrey franchise features a star-studded cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, and Pulkit Samrat. On the other hand, Vivek Agnihotri's film boasts of an ensemble cast of Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi in the main roles.
B-Town power couple Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar met UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during their London visit.
Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor and B-Town hottie Mouni Roy turned a year older on September 28. Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor wished him on his special day.
Newlyweds Parieeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are expected to skip their honeymoon for now. While there is no official confirmation to the same, a HT report stated that the couple took the decision to put their wedding receptions and honeymoon on hold due to the upcoming Shradh, which starts from September 29.
Follow this space for regular and latest updates from the showbiz and glamour world.
Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee Thank Vijay For Best Wishes On 'Jawan'
The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' is still going immensely strong in theatres after 20 days of its release. Congratulating director Atlee on his big success, Tamil cinema’s big star Vijay ahead of the release of his film 'Leo' has congratulated his longtime partner. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor wrote: "Congratulations on the blockbuster @iamsrk, @Atlee_dir and the entire #Jawan team! Love you too @iamsrk sir". Atlee, thanking Vijay wrote: “Love you na”.
Bollywood Latest News: Rasika Dugal Gets Bestowed With SAFA Award
Making waves with her work internationally, Rasika Dugal received a special honour at The Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2023 (CSAFF) for her performance in 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli'. A global platform promoting South Asian culture, talent and perspectives through films, art and discussions, The CSAFF bestowed Rasika Dugal with a special honour for her noteworthy work in ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’. Present there, she was awarded the prestigious SAFA Award, highlighting her calibre as an artist.
Celebrities News: Trevor Noah show cancelled in Bengaluru, Comedian apologises
The much-awaited show by comedian Trevor Noah on Wednesday night in Bengaluru was cancelled leaving his fans disappointed. Noah was to perform at the Manpho Convention Centre in the city on Wednesday and Thursday as part of his 'Off the Record' tour. The organisers have now cancelled both of Noah's shows in Bengaluru scheduled for September 27 and 28. However, as the shows have been cancelled, Noah has apologised to his fans who came all the way to watch it.
Entertainment Latest News: Neetu Kapoor Wishes Ranbir Kapoor On Birthday
Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor on Thursday wished her son and actor Ranbir Kapoor on his 41st birthday. The actress shared glimpses of the midnight celebration on her Instagram story. The photo featured a table decorated with red rose petals and two cheesecakes to mark the special occasion. One cheesecake, from celebrity chef Pooja Dhingra's bakery read, "Happy birthday Raha's papa." The other cheesecake was accompanied by a framed photo from Alia and Ranbir's wedding.
Women’s Reservation Bill In Parliament: Shefali Shah Opens Up On The Passage
Actor Shefali Shah, who is known for diverse, intense and vulnerable roles, on Wednesday hailed the passage of the women's reservation bill in Parliament as "amazing" step that was "long overdue." In conversation with ANI, she termed the passage of women’s reservation bill "a symbol of respect to the women for their intelligence, sensibility and their sensitivity."
“That’s is amazing. It was long, long overdue to have women empowered, to give importance to their decisions, their choices, to their options. It’s a symbol of respect to the women for their intelligence, sensibility and their sensitivity. And to believe that they can be part of decisions in creating beautiful environment for our country,” Shefali Shah told ANI.
South Starlets: Bollywood Divas Who Began Their Journey From South
The Indian film industry is a vast and diverse landscape, encompassing various regional film industries, with Bollywood being the most prominent one. While many aspiring actors dream of making it big in Bollywood, some talented individuals start their careers in South Indian cinema before making their mark in the Hindi film industry.
Latest News Live: Mahesh Bhatt Launches Poster Of Play ‘7:40 Ki Ladies Special’
Ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt celebrated the 116th birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh at the poster launch of the upcoming play ‘7:40 Ki Ladies Special’ on Wednesday. The official page of Drama Talkies took to Instagram to share the poster of ‘7:40 Ki Ladies Special.’ The post read, “During the poster launch of '7:40 ki Ladies special' in Mumbai today"
Ganpati Bappa Morya: Bollywood Celebs Seek Blessings Of Lord Ganesha
Ganpati Puja in Mumbai is very popular and today, many celebrities visited the T-Series office to seek blessings of Bappa. The list of Ganesha bhakts includes Bollywood biggies like Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Maniesh Paul, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fardeen Khan among others.
Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Spills Beans On Salman Khan-Starrer
After the action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ teaser was unveiled, 'Tiger ka Message' has been lauded by the audience. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan not only praised Salman's look but also gave inside information about the film. SRK on Wednesday conducted an interactive session on X (formerly known as Twitter) for his fans and followers. During the session, one of the fans asked whether he had watched the new teaser of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. To this SRK responded, “Tiger 3 is looking awesome. Bhai Bhai hi hai!!! Loved it….#Jawan.”
Tiger 3 is looking awesome. Bhai Bhai hi hai!!! Loved it….#Jawan https://t.co/2IjRUB03jR
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023
Jab jab bhai bulayenge tab tab aa jaunga…. https://t.co/wpGh6GsPTN
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023
Bollywood Buzz: Paloma Dhillon Talks About Her Last-Minute Improvisation For 'Agg Ladgdi'
Paloma Dhillon is gearing up for her big debut with ‘Dono’, as it is set to hit the screens on October 5th. The film also marks the directorial debut of Avnish S Barjatya and introduces Paloma Dhillon and Rajveer Deol to the silver screen. The trailer, which sets the ball rolling for the wedding season, has shown Paloma donning exquisite wedding attire, offering a glimpse of her wedding wardrobe style that's sure to captivate audiences. But while it may seem charming, we’ve recently got to know Paloma who is a hard worker, and dedicated to her craft has overcome some challenges on set.
Hottie Alert: Disha Patani Stuns In Plunging Blouse, Saree
Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses in the industry today. She often drops bombshells on her social media page and leaves fans gasping for breath. The actress is very active on social media and keeps sharing her fitness regime with fans as well. She has a fan following of millions and they all go gaga with Disha's new posts. The actress dropped a bombshell on Instagram recently and it has left fans gasping for breath.
Viral Video: Uorfi Javed Steps Out In Bizarre Pantsuit
Urfi Javed, the social media sensation has once again found herself in the spotlight for her unconventional fashion choices. Known for her unique and daring style, Urfi Javed's recent outfit has caused quite a stir on social media. Urfi was spotted in a pink-colored pantsuit that left her face almost entirely covered. The pictures of her outfit quickly went viral across various social media platforms. The unconventional attire featured a jacket hung on a hanger.
Bollywood Buzz: Imtiaz Ali Says 'It's Thrilling To See That Films Are Doing Well'
Indian film director, producer, and screenwriter Imtiaz Ali has shared his perspective on Bollywood's resurgence after the challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that films are once again finding success at the box office.
Ali was in the national capital to attend an event of the All India Management Association on Wednesday. He said, “The situation in the COVID has altered dramatically, and much of it will become a challenge. But also it will throw many opportunities to the young and fresh storytellers and movie makers. I feel that the options available today for movie makers in terms of OTT, digital, cinema, theatre etc. are far more than before COVID so I feel that this opportunity is going to be good for filmmakers. I feel that theatres are getting full, people are coming out. They just need to feel that what they are going to watch is something special. It's thrilling to see that films are doing so well at the box office. The Indian government has always been welcoming to the Indian film industry and I am very thankful about that.”
Latest News: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Pose With UK PM Rishi Sunak
Power couple Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar met UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during their London visit. Twinkle took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a video of their visit to London. She captioned the post, “As much as I dislike wearing heels and dressing up, this evening was worth all the damaged toes. @sudha_murthy_official remains my hero, but it was pretty cool meeting her son-in-law, the prime minister :) @rishisunakmp Also put the sound on and hear @andreabocelliofficial Congratulations @anusuya12 and @theowo.london.”
Yash Chopra's Birth Anniversary: Shah Rukh Khan Remembers Late Filmmaker
On Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary, Shah Rukh Khan during an #AskSRK session was asked about the late filmmaker. The actor had the sweetest message for Yash Ji. He responded saying, “Love Yash ji and miss him….he would be so happy for me right now.” Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Chopra worked together in several iconic films like Veer Zaara, Dil Toh Paagal Hai, Darr including the latter’s last film Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
Love Yash ji and miss him….he would be so happy for me right now. https://t.co/4ioa8lP74c
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023
Latest News: Anupam Kher Visits Lalbaugcha Raja
Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday visited the famous 'Lalbaugcha Raja' in Mumbai to seek blessings of 'Bappa'. Earlier today, actor RajKummar Rao along with his wife and actor Patralekhaa also offered their prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja. Lalbaugcha Raja is a Lord Ganesha idol kept at Lalbaug, a locality in Mumbai, during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Kher opted for an olive green T-shirt that he teamed up with cream trousers.
Bollywood Buzz: Raj Kundra's Biopic In Making
The latest buzz in Tinsel Town revolves around renowned filmmaker Farah Khan and her cryptic hints at an upcoming biopic. The speculations began with a recent teaser dropped by Farah Khan and comedian Munawar Faruqui. In the short and mysterious promo, the duo talk about making a biopic project on 'Raj', leaving fans to connect the dots that they are in fact discussing about making a biopic on the Maskman Raj Kundra himself!
Latest Buzz: RajKummar Rao, Patralekhaa Seek Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja
Actor RajKummar Rao along with his wife and actor Patralekhaa offered prayers at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on Wednesday. Lalbaugcha Raja is a Lord Ganesha idol kept at Lalbaug, a locality in Mumbai, during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Dressed traditionally, the couple walked hand in hand for the visit on Wednesday. RajKummar donned a white kurta, while Patralekhaa wore a yellow suit with a blue dupatta. She kept her makeup natural and tied her hair in a bun.
A lovely day out at Lalbagh with my forever love, Rajkummar Rao. #rajkummarrao pic.twitter.com/koGm3uc87J
— Crazy 4 Bollywood (@crazy4bolly) September 27, 2023
Binge List: Family Dramas You Can Try This Week
If you've been captivated by the heartwarming and relatable world of "The Great Indian Family," starring Vicky Kaushal as a religious Hindu man who discovers his Muslim heritage, alongside Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles, we've got some exciting news for you. The realm of Indian family dramas is expanding, and a trove of captivating tales awaits you on various OTT platforms. These family-centric series delve deep into the intricacies, joys, and idiosyncrasies of Indian households, offering a delightful blend of laughter, tears, and heartwarming moments.
Hollywood News: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's 2nd Daughter's Name Revealed
American singer-songwriter and actor Joe Jonas and 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner's second daughter's name has been revealed. According to custody filings obtained by Page Six, they named their 1-year-old daughter, 'Delphine.' The pair who have a 3-year-old daughter named Willa, have disclosed few details about the child since her birth in July 2022.
Entertainment News: '2018' Is India's Official Entry To Oscars 2024
Multi-starrer survival drama '2018-Everyone is a Hero', based on the Kerala floods that year is India's official entry to the Academy Awards 2024, the Film Federation of India announced here on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference, Girish Kasaravalli, noted filmmaker and chairman of the selection committee announced that the Malayalam movie has been picked for its very relevant theme on climate change and the travails of people vis-a-vis what has been understood as development in society.
READ FULL REPORT
Bollywood News Live: Mohit Raina's Mumbai Diaries 2 To Stream From Oct 6
Makers of the upcoming medical drama show 'Mumbai Diaries' season 2 announced the official release date. The show is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from October 6. The second season will unfold with the doctors, trainees, and staff of Bombay General Hospital dealing with the aftermath of the terror attacks and their personal struggles that follow, juxtaposing it against the devastation brought by the Mumbai floods.
Tiger Ka Message: Salman Khan Shares Tiger 3 Teaser, Leaves Fans Thrilled
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan sent waves of excitement through fans with a sneak peek into his much-awaited spy-drama 'Tiger 3'. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, and is set for release on November 10, 2023. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi as the lead cast. In a recent post on Instagram, Salman Khan shared a teaser titled ‘Tiger Ka Message,’ offering a glimpse into his character in the movie.
Bollywood Latest News: Mission Raniganj Trailer Gets Thumbs Up From Audience
The teaser of Pooja Entertainment and Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' was unveiled a few days back by the makers and it created a stir amongst the audience. On September 25, the makers dropped the first trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming thriller and it left everyone highly impressed. Within 24 hours of its release, the trailer garnered an impressive number of views and became the talk of the town.
READ FULL REPORT
Entertainment Latest News: Taapsee Pannu's First Theatrical Film As Producer 'Dhak Dhak' Release Date Out
Actress Taapsee Pannu is all set to release her first theatrical film 'Dhak Dhak' on October 13, 2023. The film stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi in key roles. The film was announced in 2022 and has been generating buzz for its unique storyline. The leading star cast of the film on Wednesday announced the release of 'Dhak Dhak'. They also shared a new poster of the film that showed them looking fierce as they posed with their bikes.
Sonam Kapoor Stuns In Black Pantsuit, Natural Makeup
Actor Sonam Kapoor attended a film event in Mumbai on Tuesday night and divulged that she 'keeps some costumes from each set'. The fashionista looked stunning in a black pantsuit. She chose a natural makeup look and her hair open. During the event, she said, "I always keep some costumes from each set. When I did Delhi-6, I wore long floral kurtas. then everyone started wearing it. From Prem Ratan Dhan Payo the colors I wore became trendy. There are some films that impact how people dress. Like, Sadhna ji, for example, wore short tight kurtas, which were very 60s-70s in style and Lolo has that body type."
Hollywood Writers Strike Officially Ends After 148 Days
After a long wait of 148 days the Hollywood writers’ strike is officially over. According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, following a tentative agreement on a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the board of the WGA West and council of the WGA East decided unanimously on Tuesday to lift the strike order as of 12:01 a.m. PT on Wednesday. This means that writers can return to work as early as Wednesday, even before the final ratification vote. The ratification vote will take place from October 2 to October 9. The WGA will have member meetings on both coasts this week, in person and through Zoom, to review the details of the contract, as per Variety.
Bollywood News: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's 'Ganapath' Teaser Launch Postponed
Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born postponed the teaser release date of their film. Earlier, the film’s official teaser was set to be unveiled on Wednesday but the makers have now shifted the date to September 29. They shared the update on Wednesday morning with a new poster of the film.
READ FULL REPORT
Hollywood News: '8 Mile' Fame Nashawn Breedlove Dies At 46
Actor and rapper Nashawn Breedlove, who was known for battle-rapping with American rapper and songwriter Eminem in the film '8 Mile', has died, TMZ reported. Nashawn was 46. According to a family member, Nashawn died in his sleep Sunday at his home in New Jersey. His close ones are said to be unaware of the reason for his death. Nashawn played Lotto in the 2002 film '8 Mile', which is partially based on Eminem's life.
Emmy Awards: Shefali Shah, Vir Das, Jim Sarbh Bag Nominations
Actors Shefali Shah, Vir Das and Jim Sarbh have bagged nominations at the International Emmy Awards 2023 in their respective categories. Shah has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress for her performance in the series "Delhi Crime Season 2'. She is competing with Connie Nielsen from Denmark, Billie Piper from the UK, and Karla Souza from Mexico. Vir Das bagged a nomination for his comedy special ‘Vir Das: Landing’ which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix. Jim Sarb is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor for his role in 'Rocket Boys'.
Entertainment News: Tiger Nageswara Rao' Trailer To Be Out On This Date
Makers of the upcoming Pan-India film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' announced the release date of the trailer. Taking to Instagram, production house, Abhishek Agarwal Arts shared a new poster with a trailer announcement. They captioned it, "The FEROCIOUS TIGER WILL BE UNLEASHED. #TigerNagswaraRao Trailer Out On October 3rd. Grand release worldwide on October 20th."
Gippy Grewal unveils title track of ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’
Makers of the comic entertainer 'Maujaan Hi Maujaan' starring actor Gippy Grewal on Tuesday unveiled the title track. The film stars Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Karamjit Anmol, Tanu Grewal and Hashneen Chauhan. Taking to Instagram, Gippy Grewal shared a song video and captioned it, "Maujaan Hi Maujaan Title Track Full Video OUT NOW. The song is sung by Master Saleem, penned by Kumaar and composed by Jatinder Shah.
Ganesh Chaturthi: Ahan Shetty visits LalbaughCha Raja to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha
Suniel Shetty's son and actor Ahan Shetty, who made his debut in Bollywood with 'Tadap', was spotted visiting the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Ahan took to Instagram and shared pictures from his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja. He wore a white kurta and can be seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha to mark the auspicious day.