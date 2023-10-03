Trending Entertainment News: Zee News Entertainment blog is here to provide you with all the latest buzz from the Bollywood and entertainment world. Renowned Pakistani actress Mahira Khan got hitched to her long-time beau and businessman Salim Karim in an intimate ceremony. Several videos that surfaced from the ceremony showed the groom getting emotional as Mahira walked down the aisle.

National award winner Vivek Agnihotri has called Shah Rukh Khan's films 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan' very superficial and said that the actor can do far better than this.

A video has resurfaced on the internet showing pan-India star Prabhas getting a playful 'slap' by an excited female fan.

We have the latest updates from actor Akshay Kumar announcing his next film 'Sky Force', which is based on India's first airstrike against Pakistan, to Kangana Ranuat dropping the teaser of her upcoming film 'Tejas'. Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing an Air Force pilot in her upcoming film, which is set for release on October 27, 2023.