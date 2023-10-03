LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Prabhas Fan 'Slaps' Him After Clicking Selfie With 'Salaar' Star
Trending Entertainment News: Zee News Entertainment blog is here to provide you with all the latest buzz from the Bollywood and entertainment world. Renowned Pakistani actress Mahira Khan got hitched to her long-time beau and businessman Salim Karim in an intimate ceremony. Several videos that surfaced from the ceremony showed the groom getting emotional as Mahira walked down the aisle.
National award winner Vivek Agnihotri has called Shah Rukh Khan's films 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan' very superficial and said that the actor can do far better than this.
We have the latest updates from actor Akshay Kumar announcing his next film 'Sky Force', which is based on India's first airstrike against Pakistan, to Kangana Ranuat dropping the teaser of her upcoming film 'Tejas'. Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing an Air Force pilot in her upcoming film, which is set for release on October 27, 2023.
Hrithik Roshan Teases First Pic from Fighter Set
Actor Hrithik Roshan, who shares a close friendship with filmmaker Siddharth Anand, has collaborated with him for the third time for 'Fighter'. The two have previously worked together in 'Bang Bang' and 'War'. As they work for their next film 'Fighter', Hrithik took to his Instagram and shared an endearing note for Siddharth, while revisiting his film 'Bang Bang'. The film clocked 10 years today and it also marks Hrithik and Siddharth's association.
Sharing a photo with Siddharth, he wrote, "Here’s to 10 years of our creative collaborations yaara! Today marks 9 years since ‘Bang Bang’ released, 4 since ‘War’ released and our ‘Fighter’ is on the horizon. Started off shooting with a bang on the rooftops of Shimla, and now we’re set to soar the blue skies. May we always fight on, side by side to bring our visions to life!."
Entertainment Latest News: Prabhas Gets 'Slapped' By Female Fan
A video has resurfaced on the internet showing pan-India star Prabhas getting a playful 'slap' by an excited female fan. The video, which was originally shared online in 2019, showed an fan approaching the actor at an aiport and clicking a selfie with him. However, the fan couldn't control her excitement upon meeting her favourite star and was seen jumping with excitement before finding a place next to Prabhas.
The duo posed for photos. However, just when he was done with the photos, the excited fan couldn't control herself and playfully slapped the actor. Her actions left everyone, including Prabhas in shock.