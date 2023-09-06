LIVE Updates | Today's Entertainment News, Bollywood Buzz: Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra's Wedding Reception Invite Goes Viral
Top Bollywood News Today: Veteran actor Jackie Shroff reacted to the ongoing controversy over using 'Bharat' instead of 'India'. Find out what he said and much more:
Today's Trending Entertainment News: The Zee News Entertainment LIVE blog brings its readers a pack full of showbiz news loaded with masala updates coming in not just from Bollywood but also from around the world. From celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff and Kangana Ranaut reacting to the ongoing 'Bharat vs India' controversy to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan buzz sweeping the fans ahead of the big release on September 7 - we have all the updates here for you. Besides this, actor Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 continue to make a mark at the Box Office as the earnings are in full swing.
Entertainment News: Janhvi Kapoor Serves Summer Chic Look
Actress Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most stylish actresses of the industry. The actress was recently spotted in the city in a stunning white chic dress. Her latest public appearance has set the social media abuzz. Not just her impeccable dressing sense, her radiant smile also left onlookers captivated.
Entertainment News: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Wedding Invite Out
Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha will finally tie the knot later this month, as per reports. Amidst the news of the couple's wedding, an invitation card for their reception has gone viral on the internet. However, the authenticity of the wedding invite cannot be verified since neither Parineeti nor Raghav have shared it on their social media handles.
Entertainment News: Parineeti Misses Sushant Rajput, Rishi Kapoor
'Shuddh Desi Romance' starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor completed 10 years on Wednesday. Marking the tenth anniversary of the romantic-comedy film Parineeti recalled the enjoyable times she had with her late co-star Sushant and Rishi.
'Ek Dum Ek Dum' Song: Nupur Sanon's New Song From Tiger Nageswara Rao Out Now
Ever since Nupur Sanon's look from her Pan-Indian debut opposite Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' was released, fans have eagerly been waiting to catch a glimpse of this magnetic duo on screen together for the very first time. Adding to their excitement, the makers launched the energetic love song, Ek Dum Ek Dum, today at a Radio Station in Hyderabad.
Ek Dum Ek Dum is a love song, sung by Anurag Kulkarni, with lyrics penned by Bhaskarabatla, and the music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The song surely gives an insight into the mass entertainment Ravi Teja will bring along with Tiger Nageswara Rao.
Bollywood Buzz: Sussanne Khan Wishes Rakesh Roshan On His 74th Birthday
Actor, director and producer Rakesh Roshan turned 74 today. His son and actor, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan shared a picture on her Instagram stories to extend birthday wishes to her former father-in-law. Sussanne wrote in the caption, “Happy happiest birthday dear papa .. god bless you with a wonderful year ahead.” Sussanne can be seen posing in the photo with Rakesh, and her sons Hrehaan and Hridaan.
Today's Trending Bollywood News: Dharmendra Sends Best Wishes To Shah Rukh Khan For Jawan
Veteran actor Dharmendra shared a throwback picture with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and gave his best wishes for the success of his upcoming film ‘Jawan’. Dharmendra took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture with SRK. He wrote along with the photo in the caption, "Shah Rukh, Bete wish you a great luck for JAWAN." (ANI)
Top Trending Update: Divya Spandana's Fake Death News
Popular Kannada actress turned politician Divya Spandana's hoax death news created a stir on social media. However, turns out it was fake news and she is very much alive and currently in Geneva as per reports. As #DivyaSpandana began to trend on X, formerly Twitter, Thiru. KT Lakshmi Kanthan, Chairman of Congress' IT Cell slammed the rumours, calling them "100% wrong" and clarified that she is alive. READ FULL NEWS HERE
Our beloved Former Social Media Chairperson Ms. @divyaspandana is ABSOLUTELY FINE. Rumors and some TV channel news are 100% WRONG. #Verified #DivyaSpandana pic.twitter.com/VuBvwhCzrP
— KTL (@K_T_L) September 6, 2023
Top Trending South News: 10 Must-Watch South Indian Movies On Prime Video
If you are a South movie buff then this visual story on the top 10 films from the regional showbiz industry on the OTT giant can help you make your binge-list. CLICK HERE TO CHECK
Latest Bollywood News: Thank You For Coming Trailer OUT!
The enchanting fairy tale chick-flick, ‘Thank You For Coming,’ trailer it here and it guarantees an uproarious laughter-filled experience that's bound to leave the audiences in a frenzy. Directed by the talented Karan Boolani, the film stars a fantastic ensemble cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra, and a special appearance by Anil Kapoor.
Miss Diva Universe 2023: Shweta Sharda Hopeful To Get The Crown Back
Miss Diva Universe 2023 Shweta Sharda is doing her best to bring back the Miss Universe Crown to India. Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021, and now Shweta wants to emulate this success. As she returned to her hometown Chandigarh, she spoke to the media and said, “A tremendous sense of satisfaction and excitement comes from winning the Miss Diva India pageant. I've been dreaming about this moment for so long, and seeing it come true is simply beyond words. I am incredibly grateful and eager for the journey that lies ahead, and I'm looking forward to making my nation and my family proud by bringing the Miss Universe Crown back to India.” (ANI)
Bharat vs India Controversy: Kangana Ranaut Tweets Hailing The Name Change
Actress Kangana Ranaut joined the bandwagon of Bollywood celebs reacting to the 'Bharat vs India' controversy. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, she re-shared a netizen’s tweet, who had posted a screenshot of an old interview where she had called for the change in India’s name. She wrote: And some call it black magic …. It’s simply Grey matter honey Congratulations to everyone!! Freed from a slave name … Jai Bharat And some call it black magic …. It’s simply Grey matter honey Congratulations to everyone!! Freed from a slave name … Jai Bharat
And some call it black magic …. It’s simply Grey matter honey
Congratulations to everyone!!
Freed from a slave name …
Jai Bharat https://t.co/I6ZKs3CWNl
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 5, 2023
KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI 2023: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Beautiful Masterpiece
World-famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sculpture at Puri Beach and dedicated it to Lord Krishna and India’s achievements on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. With the grand celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami starting today, devotees will be gathering outside the Lord Krishna temples to offer prayers. This year has become more special as the country successfully landed Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the moon, and successfully launched Aditya L1, which is India’s first solar mission. Pattnaik created the sculpture of Lord Krishna with the message Happy Janmashtami at Puri Beach in Odisha. The four-foot-high sand sculpture also depicts the universe and recently launched Aditya L1 and Chandrayaan. (ANI)
#JaiShreeKrishna
Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Shree Krishna #Janmashtami . May Lord Krishna shower his blessings on all of us. My sand art at Puri beach in Odisha.#Happyjanmashtami2023.#AdityaL1 #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/MZSNwNSwuo
— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 6, 2023
TV News Of The Day: 'KBC 15' Contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 cr
The first crorepati of the quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15 has been found. Jaskaran Singh has become the first contestant this season to win a whopping amount of Rs 1 Crore. Singh hails from a small village Khalra, Punjab, which is at the cusp of the Indian border. The 21-year-old would undertake a journey of two hours each to go to his college because he knew that knowledge is a leveller, which would take him one step closer to his dreams. (IANS)
Fukrey 3 Trailer Buzz: Pulkit Samrat gets protective about Richa Chadha
Pulkit Samrat, who is gearing up for his upcoming release ‘Fukrey 3’, was in a fun mood throughout the trailer launch of his film in Mumbai on Tuesday. The actor, while to the media, joked around, shared a few anecdotes and engaged in a fun banter with his co-actors. As the female emcee for the event complimented Pulkit’s co-actor Richa Chadha on her looks and her outfit, Pulkit told Richa in jest, “Isse thoda sambhal ke rehna, maamla kuch theek nahi lag raha mujhe.”
The female emcee too played along as she approved of the joke. Pulkit then turned to the media and said, “Main Ali bhai ki taraf se duty pe hoon”, which again sent the audience into fits of laughter. (IANS)
Trending TV News Today: Sheezan Khan In Bigg Boss 17?
Amid many speculative contestant lists floating around online, actor Sheezan Khan's name has also been added to the tentative one. According to Pinkvilla.com, Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul fame Sheezan might be seen in the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. However, no official confirmation is out yet. The show is likely to kickstart in October this year. He was last seen in Rohit Shett's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.
Rashmika Mandanna Attends Assistant's Wedding
Actress Rashmika Mandanna attended her assistant Sai's wedding in Hyderabad. She also treated her fans with a glimpse of it. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram and posted some pictures from the wedding where she can be seen posing with the newly married couple. For the occasion, Rashmika wore a yellow cotton saree with minimal jewellery. Along with the post, she wrote a heartfelt note, "So it’s been almost 6-7 years since I’ve known Sai and his family and 2 days back he - who’s also like a family to me, got married and I had the opportunity to be a part of his big day." (ANI)
The National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon was recently papped in the city and we must say her denim-on-denim look did catch our attention. A fan urged her for a selfie and the leggy lass obliged him. The viral video shared by many pap pages shows how Kriti adjusted the fan's camera angle to show him how a perfect selfie is clicked. READ FULL STORY HERE
Trending Entertainment News Today: Celebs On 'Bharat vs India' Controversy
After Amitabh Bachchan, actor Jackie Shroff reacted to the ongoing controversy over using 'Bharat' instead of 'India'. During a media interaction, actor Jackie Shroff said, “Earlier, our country was called Bharat right? My name is Jackie, some call me Jocky, and some call me Jaki. People change my name because of that I will not change. Just the name will change, we will not. You people keep changing the country’s name, but don’t forget that you are an Indian.” Jackie Shroff and Dia Mirza attended the 'Planet India' campaign event in New Delhi. (ANI)