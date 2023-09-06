LIVE | Today's Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: After Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff Reacts To 'Bharat vs India' Controversy
Viral Bollywood News Today: Veteran actor Jackie Shroff reacted to the ongoing controversy over using 'Bharat' instead of 'India'. Find out what he said and much more:
Today's Trending Entertainment News: The Zee News Entertainment LIVE blog brings its readers a pack full of showbiz news loaded with masala updates coming in not just from Bollywood but also from around the world. From celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan and Jackie Shroff reacting to the ongoing 'Bharat vs India' controversy to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan buzz sweeping the fans ahead of the big release on September 7 - we have all the updates here for you. Besides this, actor Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 continue to make a mark at the Box Office as the earnings are in full swing.
Rashmika Mandanna Attends Assistant's Wedding
Actress Rashmika Mandanna attended her assistant Sai's wedding in Hyderabad. She also treated her fans with a glimpse of it. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram and posted some pictures from the wedding where she can be seen posing with the newly married couple. For the occasion, Rashmika wore a yellow cotton saree with minimal jewellery. Along with the post, she wrote a heartfelt note, "So it’s been almost 6-7 years since I’ve known Sai and his family and 2 days back he - who’s also like a family to me, got married and I had the opportunity to be a part of his big day." (ANI)
The National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon was recently papped in the city and we must say her denim-on-denim look did catch our attention. A fan urged her for a selfie and the leggy lass obliged him. The viral video shared by many pap pages shows how Kriti adjusted the fan's camera angle to show him how a perfect selfie is clicked. READ FULL STORY HERE
After Amitabh Bachchan, actor Jackie Shroff reacted to the ongoing controversy over using 'Bharat' instead of 'India'. During a media interaction, actor Jackie Shroff said, “Earlier, our country was called Bharat right? My name is Jackie, some call me Jocky, and some call me Jaki. People change my name because of that I will not change. Just the name will change, we will not. You people keep changing the country’s name, but don’t forget that you are an Indian.” Jackie Shroff and Dia Mirza attended the 'Planet India' campaign event in New Delhi. (ANI)