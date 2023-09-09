LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Jawan Box Office Tsunami To Akshay Kumar's Birthday - BIG News!
Trending Bollywood, Entertainment News: Jawan Box Office records to Akshay Kumar’s 56th birthday today - catch all the action here:
Today's Trending Entertainment News: The Zee News Entertainment LIVE blog is loaded with hot brewing updates from the world of glamour, showbiz and stars's high and mighty lives. From Shah Rukh Khan's megahit Jawan earning Rs 129 Crore Worldwide Opening Collection to celebs showing up in their best at the GQ Best Dressed 2023 event - we have all the updates here for you. In other news, there's a buzz about Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 kicking off in October with tentative contestants list and KBC 15 making news among other happenings. Today, yet another massive Bollywood star Akshay Kumar turns a year older - let's also dig out some cool facts about him.
Queen Elizabeth II's First Death Anniversary
On the first death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II, Kate Middleton and Prince William travelled to Wales for a service honouring her at the ancient St. David's Cathedral. During the service, Princess Kate stepped forward with her husband by her side to place a bouquet of white flowers at a portrait of Queen Elizabeth. They were visibly moved, standing solemnly before the photo in a moment of silence, People reported. (ANI)
Bollywood News Today: Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar!
Superstar Akshay Kumar turns 56 today. The Khiladi Kumar was last seen in OMG 2 - a hit film with Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal part. Akki got rave reviews for his performance in a divine avatar. He recently dropped the teaser of his upcoming venture 'Mission Raniganj' and we must say he looks impressive. Take a look here: