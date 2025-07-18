Nikita Roy Movie Review: A Gripping Supernatural Thriller With A Twist

Director: Kussh Sinha, Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, Suhail Nayyar, Sammy Jonas, Anuwanit Shah, Bogdana Orleanova

Duration – 116 Minutes

Rating: 4

Newbie filmmaker Kussh Sinha tackles the uncharted territory of supernatural thriller and who done it investigative mystery, with some kinetic storytelling and sharp social points. Sonakshi The leading lady Sonakshi Sinha delivers a career best performance taking the audience through a story of faith, fear, and truth, as they all are blended together.

The film opens with an eerie scene where Arjun Rampal, is struggling with unknown fear and unsettling presence of someone his house. The film builds tension from the start and ramps it up with every scene, pulling audience into the mystery that only gets deeper as the story moves on.

One of the film's strong suits is its character work, kicking off with Sonakshi as Nikita Roy, who is a successful author, blessed with rational thinking, runs a group specifically designed to bust fake spiritual practices. When her brother dies in a suspicious way in London, she’s determined to uncover the truth, facing a series of strange events along the way and challenging the blind beliefs of some people.

Nikita’s ex-partner Suhail Nayyar, holds a calm presence that adds gravitas and depth to their investigation. Nikita and Suhail’s backstory doesn’t take the ceter-stage but acts as an emotional layer.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal plays the role of Amardev, a popular and respected spiritual leader with a dark and twisted side. As always, Paresh sines in the role, he plays the role with nuance and subtlety, his mere presence and sinister smile is enough put to people at unease.

The film is stunning visually. The London backdrop, laced with its foggy streets and eerie quiet, helps create a constant feeling of unease and tension. The cinematography avoids cliché jump scares, allowing the fear and anxiousness to build naturally with the help of surroundings.

The screenplay is written by Pavan Kirpalani, he has kept the narrative tight and engaging, masterfully raising points about belief, fear, and control without relying on typical over handedness. Rather than relying on cheap predictable scares, the story unfolds with a steady sense of tension, anxiety and unease, allowing suspense to ease into audience. As the narrative move forward, it becomes clear that the real fear lies not just in the supernatural, but in how one is manipulated and exploited.

The climax is poignant and well planned, all the questions finds their answers, one revelation after another, which is satisfying to watch, as it steers clear of the usual supernatural ending in favor of a truth-revealing resolution.

Nikita Roy stands out as a well-crafted thriller that hits both emotions and intellect. Sonakshi Sinha grounds the film with her honest performance, while Paresh Rawal adds a chilling presence without raising his voice. Together, they navigate the film’s unsettling journey with confidence.

Nikita Roy is produced under the banner of Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and Nikita Pai Films Ltd., with its release presented by Baweja Studios in association with Bliss Entertainment, Movies PTE Limited, and Karmic Films. The production is helmed by Nickky Khemchand Bhagnani, Viicky Bhagnani, Ankur Takrani, Dinesh Ratiram Gupta, Kinjal Ashok Ghone, and Kratos Entertainment. Lending their support as co-producers are Anand Mehta, Prakash Nand Bijlani, Shakti Bhatnagar, Mehnaaz Shaikh, Chintan Dave, and Prem Raj Joshi. This extensive collaboration reflects the film’s ambitious vision and strong backing across multiple production houses.

Nikita Roy is a tense, smart thriller that avoids typical horror clichés. With a talented cast and a fresh take on suspense, it earns a spot in modern Indian cinema.