Son Of Sardaar 2 Movie Review: A Pure Family Madness With Punjabi Tadka!

Director - Vijay Kumar Arora

Cast - Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Sharat Saxena, Mukul Dev, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sahil Mehta, Dolly Ahluwalia

Duration - 147.32 minutes

Rating – 4

Taking over the directorial reins, Vijay Kumar Arora along with superstar Ajay Devgn has successfully managed to create a perfect recipe for a Bollywood blockbuster. Son of Sardaar 2 is a delicious mix madness, emotion, comedy, and whole lot of Punjabi swag. This standalone SOS franchise new instalment kicks the energy up ten notches and serves up a laugh riot!

After a gap of 13 long years, Ajay Devgn returns to his role of Jaswinder "Jassi" Singh Randhawa, and he owns it from the get-go. This time around, Jassi lands in London to surprise his wife Dimple (Neeru Bajwa), only to be hit with a rude awakening, she has a new boyfriend, and she wants a divorce. And just like that, Jassi is out on the streets in a foreign country with nothing but his sadness and broken heart.

Enter Rabia (Mrunal Thakur), a Pakistani entrepreneur who runs a wedding dance company alongside the mad trio of Gul (Deepak Dobriyal), Mehwish (Kubbra Sait), and Danish (Chunky Panday). Jassi strikes a connection with Rabia, but things spiral hilariously out of control when he gets roped into her plan to save a budding cross-border romance.

The plot twist, Danish’s daughter Saba (Roshni Walia) is madly in love with Goggi (Sahil Mehta), the son of the conservative and traditional Raja Sandhu (Ravi Kishan), who wants a daughter-in-law with Indian values.

Ever so charming Rabia convinces Jassi to pose as Saba’s father, an upright and sanskaari father from India. Something so innocent soon turns into a comedy of errors, fueled by wild lies, ridiculous cover-ups, and heartwarming chaos that keeps the laughs coming.

Ajay Devgn packs SOS 2 with his charm, swag and commitment. His craftsmanship is on full display, his comic timing impeccable, his Punjabi swag in top gear, especially in scenes where he must stretch his lie just a little too far, yet somehow pulls it off with that trademark deadpan delivery.

For Mrunal Thakur, this is her first ever commercial outing, and she aces it, she brings both elegance and energy to her role, making her instantly loveable. Deepak Dobriyal, really adds the shock value as a transgender in the film. His portrayal of Gul is humorous and deeply human.

Raja Sadhu, a role handled with sincerity and spark by Ravi Kishan is an absolute delight. He blends his Bihari swag with hearty Punjabi, and audience something a rarity on-screen.

The film will be incomplete without the charm, wit and seasoned performacnes by supporting cast including Sanjay Mishra, Chunky Panday, Ashwini Kalsekar, Dolly Ahluwalia, and the late Mukul Dev.

From London’s busy streets to Scotland’s scenic landscapes, and the earthy vibrance of Punjab, the film is visually stunning. Framework is alive with vibrancy of landscape. The music is another high point. The soundtracks are catchy, fun, and beautifully woven into the narrative.

The narrative is multiple character based, and director Vijay Kumar Arora handles the chaos with firm grip, without losing focus or the plot. And just when you think you’ve had your share of surprises, the climax brings one final twist—clever, unexpected, and full of cheer.

Produced by Devgn Films and Jio Studios, Son of Sardaar 2 is a complete family entertainer, whether you're watching it with your parents, your kids, or your group of friends, this one's guaranteed to leave everyone smiling. So, grab your favorite snacks, and hop on the ride, Jassi style!