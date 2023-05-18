Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Trailer Screams Action From Miles Away

Tom Cruise's action-packed Mission: Impossible 7 trailer is here and we can't keep calm! The Hollywood heartthrob's upcoming project is a visual delight for every action lover. The movie depicts a plot where an emerging weapon threatens humanity and our favourite Ethan Hunt returns as an IMF agent with ever-deadly stunts. Interestingly, a section of the audience feels that the trailer has a resemblance to that of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which was released in January this year. The high-voltage trailer has garnered more than 6.5 million views so far.

The Internet is abuzz with comparisons

Soon after the trailer hit the floors, social media users started comparing excerpts of scenes from Mission Impossible and Pathaan. In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One trailer, Tom Cruise takes an active part in several death-defying stunts which the Internet found similar to a sequence in which Shah Rukh Khan aka Pathaan hangs from a cliff. SRK fans were quick to point out another scene showing a train crash from the Siddharth Anand film.

A user said, "Only a few days ago, I noticed that many people made fun of the #Pathaan train scene because it reminded me of the Jackie Chan cartoon." Another noted, "There will be no controversy now that #MissionImpossible has similar action scenes."

According to the trailer, Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embark on the most dangerous mission of their lives in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, locating a terrifying new weapon that threatens humanity. Dark forces from Ethan's past are closing in on the future, threatening the fate of the world. As a deadly race begins around the globe, control of the future is at stake. As Ethan is faced with a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, he is forced to consider that nothing matters more than his mission - not even the lives of his loved ones.

The much-awaited Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will hit theatres on July 12.