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Toxic movie review: A tale of love, power and revenge

Yash is making a comeback to silver screen after a gap of 3 years, his last outing introduced us to world of gold mines, and this one tells a tale of world which none of us has ever seen. This movie is nothing like anything you’ve seen before,

Published: Aug 26, 2026, 12:06 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 12:28 PM IST
Toxic movie review: A tale of love, power and revenge
Image Credit: Movie Poster

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