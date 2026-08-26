Toxic movie review: A tale of love, power and revenge

Yash is making a comeback to silver screen after a gap of 3 years, his last outing introduced us to world of gold mines, and this one tells a tale of world which none of us has ever seen. This movie is nothing like anything you’ve seen before, it’s stylish, it’s massive, and packed with plenty of mass-moments, stunning visuals and mind-blowing action sequences. There is something for everyone in this film. It’s a firecracker of a movie. Filmmaker Geetu Mohandas treats the film like a fairy tale for grown-ups, where violence, love, family, loyalty and desire all exist in the same world, just like a fairy-tale, the film creates its own world, and its own characters.
Toxic opens its gate in post-independence Goa, a place known for its vibrancy and colours, but this one is fuelled by power, violence and jealousy. An old-timer, a notorious gangster, who is dwelling with the idea of redemption, shifting loyalties and quest for morality. This premise lay the foundation for emotional arch of the movie, Geetu takes her time establishing the world, the characters, rather than rushing through it, she let the audience understand the world, the characters, the reason behind their choices, she let everything sink in before moving ahead. She let the audience piece everything together, so the world makes sense.
Yash is seen in two different avatars, Raya and his son Ticket, and he channels the vibe and energies of both the characters with ease and finesse. Raya is dealing with gangster world, he is menacing and powerful, while Ticket is young and feral, both the character operates on different emotional wavelength, and it’s through sheer talent and craft that Yash manages the stillness of Raya and never ending explosive energy of Ticket, with commanding presence. His performance becomes even more interesting as the differences between Raya and Ticket start coming into focus.
Apart from Yash, the supporting cast also adds depth to the story. It’s the biggest strengths of the movie, every character is well crafted and leaves a lasting impression.Nayanthara as Ganga and Kiara Advani as Nadia bring much-needed emotion into the chaos. Kiara, delivers an amazing performances with her warmth and vulnerability to her character. Huma Qureshi plays the role of Elizabeth, has a strong presence and she makes her presence count with her stellar performance. Rukmini Vasanth is one of the pleasant surprises as Mellisa. Her performance is understated, but it stays with you. Tara Sutaria plays the role of Rebecca, Akshay Oberoi as Tony, Darrell D’Silva as Salvador and Sudev Nair’s Karmadi also have their own motivations and arcs.
The first half of the movie sets the premise, characters, the world of Toxic, which is layered and complex. Geetu builds the story, block by block, the stage is set before the interval and as a viewer you wonder where the film can possibly go next. And then the film gets bigger and picks the pace in second half.
The second half is an adrenaline ride, its frantic and brutal, the dynamics of the story shifts and we are ushered into a chaos which is nothing but primal and full of raw energy. The action is powerful and doesn’t fell forced, the scale is certainly massive, but it’s the intensity that captures your attention. The action and violence is not random, personal, almost instinctive at times, and that gives the action more impact.
Amidst of all that, Geetu never loses focus of one thing, the core of the story. It’s about family, loyalty and love. The relationships involving Raya, Ticket, Ganga and Nadia keeps the emotional pulse beating despite full blown action. The film is not simply about who has more power or who can win a fight. It is also about what people are willing to sacrifice for the ones they love and what redemption can really cost.
The best part of Toxic, it doesn’t hand out answers or justification immediately, the layered storytelling allows the story and characters to unfold in their due course, and certain things are left for the audience to figure out. The deliberate and slow first half unfolds in the second, which allows audience to remain vested into characters. Which makes the film more rewarding and an experience.
The climax of the film is nothing like you’ve ever seen before, one more reason to stay till the end. Just when you think you have it all figured, the story takes an unexpected turn and keeps you glued to the seat. The film is so layered that finale also feels nothing like an ending but gives the audience something to think about after the credits roll.
Toxic is an ambitious film, it’s something no one has ever tried before, Geetu and Yash clearly created a world which is bigger than a conventional gangster film. Yes, there are guns, knife, crime and big action sequences, but there is also family, romance, jealousy, loyalty and redemption, it has everything blended perfectly, and that is the best part of the film.
Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP, with Yash’s towering presence, and Geetu’s unique and layered story-telling, Toxic becomes a big-screen experience with plenty going on beneath its surface. It is much more than a gangster drama. It is a tale of power, love, family, loyalty and redemption, wrapped in massive action and a world that keeps revealing something new.
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