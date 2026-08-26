Toxic movie review: A tale of love, power and revenge

Yash is making a comeback to silver screen after a gap of 3 years, his last outing introduced us to world of gold mines, and this one tells a tale of world which none of us has ever seen. This movie is nothing like anything you’ve seen before, it’s stylish, it’s massive, and packed with plenty of mass-moments, stunning visuals and mind-blowing action sequences. There is something for everyone in this film. It’s a firecracker of a movie. Filmmaker Geetu Mohandas treats the film like a fairy tale for grown-ups, where violence, love, family, loyalty and desire all exist in the same world, just like a fairy-tale, the film creates its own world, and its own characters.