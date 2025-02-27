New Delhi: Bobby Deol’s highly anticipated Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 is finally here! As Baba Nirala’s control over his empire starts to crumble, tensions rise, and hidden agendas unravel in unexpected ways.

Directed and produced by National Award-winner Prakash Jha, With intense power struggles, jaw-dropping revelations, and the return of key characters, this new chapter takes the drama to another level.

Here are five reasons why Aashram Season 3 Part 2 is a must-watch this weekend

Bobby Deol Returns As Baba Nirala

Bobby Deol is back, and his return as Baba Nirala takes an even darker turn this season. The self-proclaimed godman – once untouchable – is now facing the consequences of his unchecked power. His empire is crumbling, his followers are questioning their faith, and his enemies are closing in. This season reveals the depths Baba Nirala is willing to go to in order to retain his control, making this twisted journey simply unmissable.

Old Enemies, New Avatars

Pammi has come a long way — from being a devoted follower of Baba Nirala to a fierce warrior against the same forces she once appeased. This season, she is bolder, stronger, and determined to seek revenge. On the other hand, Bhopa Swami, who has always been the force operating in the shadows, is now more ruthless than ever, tightening his grip on the Aashram to ensure its survival. Their clash intensifies as both characters evolve in unexpected ways, setting off a thrilling face-off between revenge and control.

Twists That Will Keep You Hooked

If you thought you had the story of Ek Badnaam Aashram S3 Part 2 figured out, you may want to think again. Just when you assume a character has the upper hand, a new betrayal flips the game. With power plays, hidden agendas, and explosive confrontations, this season is packed with shocking twists that will keep you second-guessing every move.

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 Cast

The stellar ensemble cast, including Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta, delivers intense performances that elevate the tension and drama a notch higher. Each character is pushed to their limits, facing betrayals, unexpected alliances, and high-stakes battles that change their fates forever. As new conflicts arise and dynamics begin to shift, the same characters you thought you knew well may not be the same by the end of this season.

Watch For Free

Ek Badnaam Aashram – Season 3 Part 2 is now streaming for free without any subscription, exclusively on Amazon MX Player and Prime Video.

This crime drama web series is Written by Prakash Jha, Madhvi Bhatt, Avinash Kumaar, and Sanjay Masoom.

Aashram season 3 Part 2 premieres today (February 27).