Actor Vikkas Manaktala Debuts On OTT With Neeraj Pandey's 'Special Ops 2'!
Actor Vikkas Manaktala makes his OTT debut with Neeraj Pandey's Special Ops 2 after 19 years. The web series will premiere on July 11 2025.
After 19 years in the television industry, actor Vikkas Manaktala is making a powerful OTT debut with Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops 2, premiering on July 11, 2025. Known for his breakout role in Left Right Left (2006) and a string of strong TV performances, Vikkas now steps into a more intense and global spotlight.
Speaking about the role, he shared, “The preparation wasn’t just physical — it was about understanding the psyche of a special agent. Thanks to Neeraj Sir’s vision, it all came together naturally.”
Manaktala joins a stellar cast including Kay Kay Menon, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Saiyami Kher. His long-awaited OTT debut marks a new and exciting phase in his acting journey — one driven by passion, perseverance, and growth.
