Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2920781https://zeenews.india.com/entertainment/web-series/actor-vikkas-manaktala-debuts-on-ott-with-neeraj-pandeys-special-ops-2-2920781.html
NewsWeb Series
SPECIAL OPS 2

Actor Vikkas Manaktala Debuts On OTT With Neeraj Pandey's 'Special Ops 2'!

Actor Vikkas Manaktala makes his OTT debut with Neeraj Pandey's Special Ops 2 after 19 years. The web series will premiere on July 11 2025. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2025, 05:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Actor Vikkas Manaktala Debuts On OTT With Neeraj Pandey's 'Special Ops 2'! (Source:File photo)

After 19 years in the television industry, actor Vikkas Manaktala is making a powerful OTT debut with Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops 2, premiering on July 11, 2025. Known for his breakout role in Left Right Left (2006) and a string of strong TV performances, Vikkas now steps into a more intense and global spotlight.

Speaking about the role, he shared, “The preparation wasn’t just physical — it was about understanding the psyche of a special agent. Thanks to Neeraj Sir’s vision, it all came together naturally.”

Manaktala joins a stellar cast including Kay Kay Menon, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Saiyami Kher. His long-awaited OTT debut marks a new and exciting phase in his acting journey — one driven by passion, perseverance, and growth.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK