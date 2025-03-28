After Successful OTT Release, Dupahiya Season 2 Announced

New Delhi: The streaming giant Prime Video today announced that season two of their much-loved Hindi original series, Dupahiya, is now in development. A heartland comedy set in the fictional crime-free village of Dhadakpur, the series won over audiences with its razor-sharp humor, unforgettable characters, stellar performances and heartwarming small-town charm. The first season of Dupahiya captivated audiences and critics alike, earning widespread love and acclaim, offering wholesome family viewing experience.

"At Prime Video, we have always believed that good, authentic stories resonate with customers worldwide. The success of Dupahiya has been nothing short of phenomenal and is a testament to the universal appeal of relatable human stories. We are now beyond excited to bring the next chapter of this much-loved story to audiences. Salona, Shubh, Sonam, along with Avinash and Chirag, have created a spectacular world of equal parts humor and drama, and seeing viewers connect with its quirky characters has been incredibly rewarding. With the next season, we are looking forward to delivering more twists, surprises, laughter, and an even wilder ride through Dhadakpur",said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India.

Created and by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani, under their banner, Bombay Film Cartel LLP and created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg, season one of Dupahiya is directed by Sonam Nair. The nine-episode series weaves fun and drama with small-town charm, brought to life by an incredibly talented cast, including Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma in key roles.

“Collaborating with Prime Video and bringing Dupahiya to life has been an incredible journey, made even more special by the overwhelming love from audiences. Witnessing the show resonate so deeply with viewers has been truly gratifying. As we gear up for season two, we are grateful for the love and appreciation, and we cannot wait wait to return to Dhadakpur. With season 2, we plan on taking things up a notch—bigger laughs, funnier moments, more thrills, and even more surprises. We can't wait for viewers to dive into what’s next in the world of Dupahiya!", said creators and executive producers Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani.

Dupahiya is now streamingon Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.



