Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Look Out: Aryan Khan Promises 'Pyaar' And 'Vaar' – Watch
The first look of Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Aryan Khan's debut web series, is finally out. The teaser introduces Aryan, who promises that the show will be a mix of pyaar and vaar.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The first look of Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Aryan Khan's debut web series, is finally out. The teaser introduces Aryan, who promises that the show will be a mix of pyaar and vaar.
In the video, Aryan says, “Bollywood – jisse aapne saalon se pyaar bhi kiya aur vaar bhi kiya, main bhi wohi karunga. Bohot saara pyaar… aur thoda sa vaar.”
The series is set to premiere on Netflix later this year, although an exact release date is yet to be announced.
(This is developing copy)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement