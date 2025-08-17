Advertisement
NewsWeb Series
BA***DS OF BOLLYWOOD

Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Look Out: Aryan Khan Promises 'Pyaar' And 'Vaar' – Watch

The first look of Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Aryan Khan's debut web series, is finally out. The teaser introduces Aryan, who promises that the show will be a mix of pyaar and vaar.

|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 11:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Look Out: Aryan Khan Promises 'Pyaar' And 'Vaar' – Watch

New Delhi: The first look of Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Aryan Khan's debut web series, is finally out. The teaser introduces Aryan, who promises that the show will be a mix of pyaar and vaar.

In the video, Aryan says, “Bollywood – jisse aapne saalon se pyaar bhi kiya aur vaar bhi kiya, main bhi wohi karunga. Bohot saara pyaar… aur thoda sa vaar.”

The series is set to premiere on Netflix later this year, although an exact release date is yet to be announced.


(This is developing copy) 

