Bhoomika Meena Opens Up About Her Role And Memorable Moments With Chidiya Udd Cast

Mumbai: Bhoomika Meena, who portrays Seher in the gripping crime drama Chidiya Udd, opens up about her preparation process for the role.

The series follows Seher, a brave young woman who moves to Mumbai in search of a better life, only to find herself trapped in a series of unexpected challenges. As she fights to protect her dreams, life, and loved ones, Seher's journey is filled with thrilling twists and unwavering determination.

Sharing the insights into her journey of preparation for her role, Bhoomika Meena said, ''I believe preparation begins long before you land the part. Ever since I decided to pursue acting, I’ve trained relentlessly from attending workshops to building inner resilience through yoga. Fortunately, I worked with a director I deeply trusted, and the safe, encouragingon-set environment allowed me to fully immerse myself. ''When the camera rolls, I channel everything—mind, body, and soul—into the scene. The craft is there, but I surrender to the character’s experience completely. Portraying Seher, who’s endured intense trauma, was emotionally taxing, but when the director finally says “shot okay,” it’s incredibly fulfilling. Despite the exhaustion, knowing you’ve done justice to the role makes it all worthwhile.''

Reflecting on her time with the cast of Chidiya Udd, Bhoomika further adds, “From day one, the makers welcomed me with warmth and valued my contributions—an incredible feeling for someone starting new. Ravi sir, our director is a pillar of support. His aesthetic approach and calm demeanor created a relaxed environment, even amongst hectic schedules and challenging locations like Kamathipura and Rajasthan. His mantra of ‘keeping it sweet and simple,’ resonated throughout the set. Working with Jackie sir was equally special, always encouraging me every step of the way. He’s called “Apna Bidu” for a reason—you instantly feel like a family around him. Sikandar sir’s spontaneity and impulsive style on set were eye-opening; I’d love to imbibe that. Mayur and I bonded over music, which he uses as creative fuel, while Meeta ma’am was always there with her guidance. Behind the scenes, our crew worked like a well-oiled machine, united in their passion and dedication. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone—from our cinematographer to our producers, Vicky Sir, Percy, Baweja Studios, and everyone at Amazon-MX—who poured their hearts into Chidiya Udd. It’s their collective effort that brought this story to life.”

Inspired by true events, Chidiya Udd boasts a talented cast featuring Jackie Shroff, Bhoomika Meena, and Sikandar Kher in key roles.

Chidiya Udd is now streaming for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player, also on Prime Video and Fire TV.