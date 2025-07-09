Chandan Roy On His Special Equation With His Panchayat Co-Star Faisal Malik

New Delhi: Prime Video’s fan-favourite show Panchayat has charmed audiences with its slice-of-life storytelling and unforgettable characters. Now, as the official announcement confirms that Season 5 is set to launch in 2026, Prahlad Cha and Vikas, brought to life brilliantly by Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy, respectively.

At the Prime Day 2025 event in Delhi, actors Chandan Roy and Faisal Malik fondly reflected on their off-screen bond. In an engaging session moderated by Shilangi Mukherji, Director and Head of SVOD Business, Prime Video, India, Chandan credited Faisal entirely for the friendship that blossomed beyond the camera.

Praising Faisal for his warmth, Chandan expressed, “Our friendship, without a doubt, is because of Faisal, sir. His warmth is unmatched. He has this rare ability to make anyone feel like an old friend, even if you’ve just met him. You could spend just two hours with him, and it would feel like you've known him for years. Whether we were on set or at a hotel, he always made sure I was well-fed, with the most delicious meals. That simple act of care spoke volumes and naturally brought us closer. He welcomes people into his world with open arms, and that’s what makes him so special. All credit to him for the bond we share.”

When asked who his best friend from the Panchayat cast is, Faisal promptly replied, “Chandan! We share a brotherly bond.” Echoing the sentiment, Chandan added with a smile, “Honestly, we’re like Bade Miyaan and Chote Miyaan.”

Produced by The Viral Fever, Panchayat Season 4 is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya. Streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

Panchayat Season 4 is a part of Prime Video’s Prime Day 2025 line-up. Amazon India returns with its much-awaited Prime Day from 12th to 14th July 2025. Prime members get ready to discover joy with big savings, great deals, new launches from leading brands, small and medium businesses, blockbuster entertainment, and much more.