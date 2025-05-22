Jason Momoa's starrer historical drama 'Chief of War' teaser trailer was released by Apple TV+ on Wednesday, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Apart from just acting, Jason Momoa has co-created the series with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, writes the show, executive produces and directs the season finale.

As per the outlet, the nine-episode series is 'based on true events,' per Apple. It follows warrior Ka'iana (Momoa) as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonisation in the late 18th century.

Watch The Teaser Here!

Chief of War will premiere with its first two episodes on Friday, August 1, with new episodes releasing every Friday through September 19, as reported by Variety.

The historical drama features a predominantly Polynesian cast, also starring Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale'o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, Te Kohe Tuhaka and Benjamin Hoetjes.

As per the outlet, the series is produced for Apple TV+ by Fifth Season and Chernin Entertainment.

Doug Jung serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Sibbett, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Tracey Cook and Brian Mendoza, reported Variety.

Justin Chon directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer. Anders Engstrom, Jim Rowe, Molly Allen, Francis Lawrence and Tim Van Patten also executive produce.

The theme music was composed by Hans Zimmer, who co-produced the score for all nine episodes with composer James Everingham.