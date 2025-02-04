Chitrangda Singh On Being Part Of 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter': 'Work With Neeraj Pandey Is...'

New Delhi: Chitrangda Singh is all set to star in one of the most exciting and highly anticipated series of the year, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the series was recently unveiled at Netflix's Slate Reveal and is gearing up for its big release. As she steps into this intense crime thriller, Chitrangda shares her thoughts on her role, the experience of working with Neeraj Pandey, and why this project feels like a homecoming.

“This is the first time I’m doing a web series. It's my OTT debut, and that too on Netflix—so it's pretty huge! The fact that I get to work with Neeraj Pandey is incredible, and considering how ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ became a massive success, being part of ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ feels surreal,” Chitrangda expresses.

She continues, "I haven’t done a genre like this in a long time, so in many ways, it feels like going back to my first film. This story explores the murky underbelly of Calcutta’s political landscape, and the narrative is packed with intrigue. My character is deeply human, flawed, and complex—I absolutely loved playing her, and I’m thrilled to finally step into the OTT space."

Known for her thoughtful role selections, Chitrangda has consistently delivered strong, nuanced performances. With Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, she continues to choose impactful roles that resonate with audiences.

In addition to this series, Chitrangda will also star in Raat Akeli Hai 2 alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a sequel to the successful crime thriller, as well as the upcoming comedy Housefull 5. With such a varied slate, Chitrangda is ready to showcase her versatility across genres.