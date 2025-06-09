Washington : Chris Pratt has taken his dedication to his craft to new heights with his latest transformation for season 2 of Amazon's 'The Terminal List'.

The actor showcased his new look on Instagram, featuring a scraggly beard, moustache, and long brown hair.

Pratt joked about the challenges of wearing a fake moustache and beard, and said, "The crazy thing about wearing a fake moustache or a fake beard is when you eat, you get hair in your mouth, which is gross because it's definitely someone else's hair."

He even poked fun at his own appearance, captioning the post, "Is it? No... can't be," referencing his questionable moustache hair.

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on Pratt's new look, with some expressing surprise and amusement.

One commenter wrote, "Dude, looking rough," while another joked, "Castaway 2: Wilson's Revenge."

Some fans compared him to a homeless man, but friends like David Harris showed their support, with Metcalfe commenting, "Can't wait, brother!".

'The Terminal List' is a thriller series based on the book of the same name by Jack Carr, where Pratt plays US Navy SEAL James Reece seeking revenge for the murder of his family.

This isn't Pratt's first dramatic transformation; he previously lost 80 pounds and gained 20 pounds of muscle for his role in Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' in 2014.