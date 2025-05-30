Criminal Justice: A Family Matter Review: Pankaj Tripathi Remains Beating Heart Of Series That Grows With Every Season

Directed by: Rohan Sippy

Language: Hindi

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi, Surveen Chawla, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Episodes: 3

Rating: 3/5

When a franchise returns for its fourth season, the pressure to deliver something fresh yet familiar is immense. Disney+ Hotstar’s Criminal Justice: A Family Matter does not just stand as a rare series that reaffirms its cultural relevance with every new season, but by taking a slow-burn, character-first approach that pays off emotionally.

The fourth season reintroduces us to the core team of Madhav Mishra, played by Pankaj Tripathi, his wife Ratna (Khushboo Atre), her brother Deep (Aatm Prakash Mishra), and Shivani Mathur (Barkha Singh), which is as always provides a humorous twink to this thriller.

Other than these characters, we are introduced to Roshni (Asha Negi), her lover, the surgeon Raj (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) and Raj's wife Anju (Surveen Chawla) and their Asperger’s syndrome-affected daughter Ira (Khushi Bhardwa.

Only the first three episodes of the eight-part series are currently streaming, but they pack enough intrigue to hook viewers while leaving them wanting more.

At the centre of Criminal Justice: A Family Matter stands Pankaj Tripathi—steady, soulful, and utterly irreplaceable, Tripathi brings an effortless charm as Madhav Mishra, delivering every line with a lived-in honesty that makes Madhav feel like someone familiar.

His chemistry with his on-screen wife Ratna (Khushboo Atre) and her brother Deep (Aatm Prakash Mishra) welcomes humour into the otherwise tense narrative.

Director Rohan Sippy uses the first three episodes to lay down the emotional groundwork, which introduces us to the new characters opting for a meditative pace rather than flashy courtroom speeches and the complex notion of justice within the home.

Only three of the eight episodes are currently streaming, which is frustrating, but the slow reveal of suspects and secrets makes for a compelling build-up.

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter may lack high-stakes thrills, however, it continuously holds its place as one of the engaging legal dramas but it makes up for it with mature storytelling, grounded performances, and Pankaj Tripathi at his subtle best.