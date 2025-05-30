Advertisement
CRIMINAL JUSTICE SEASON 4 X REVIEW

Criminal Justice Season 4 X Review: Pankaj Tripathi Wins Praise, Loyal Fans Disappointed By 'Only 3 Episodes'

Pankaj Tripathi is back in popular crime series, Criminal Justice new season, Check out netizens honest reaction about the new installement. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 30, 2025, 05:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Criminal Justice Season 4 X Review: Pankaj Tripathi Wins Praise, Loyal Fans Disappointed By 'Only 3 Episodes' Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra Criminal Justice Season 4 (Image: IMDb)

Criminal Justice 4 Review: Fans Favourite Madhav Mishra is back! After a long period of anticipation, the fourth season of Criminal Justice, titled A Family Matter, has finally premiered on JioHotstar on May 29.

The crime drama stars PankajTripathi, Surveen Chawla, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, MitaVasisht, ShwetaBasuPrasad, AshaNegi, BarkhaSingh in pivotal roles.  Directed By RohanSippy, only three episodes on Jio Hotstar. 

Here's What Netizens Say About Criminal Justice Season 4: 

 

 

 

 

 

