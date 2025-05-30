Criminal Justice Season 4 X Review: Pankaj Tripathi Wins Praise, Loyal Fans Disappointed By 'Only 3 Episodes'

Criminal Justice 4 Review: Fans Favourite Madhav Mishra is back! After a long period of anticipation, the fourth season of Criminal Justice, titled A Family Matter, has finally premiered on JioHotstar on May 29.

The crime drama stars PankajTripathi, Surveen Chawla, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, MitaVasisht, ShwetaBasuPrasad, AshaNegi, BarkhaSingh in pivotal roles. Directed By RohanSippy, only three episodes on Jio Hotstar.

Here's What Netizens Say About Criminal Justice Season 4:

Dear @JioHotstar please release all episodes of criminal justice season 4 . It will give more enjoyment. — Naresh Faujdar (@7503302735Kumar) May 30, 2025

Its tooo annoying that only 3 episodes released of Criminal Justice Season 4, this practice of @JioHotstar will kill the joy of binge-watch experience, please release all the episodes together @JioHotstar #CriminalJusticeSeason4 #pankajtripathi @rohansippy #CriminalJustice4 — shrihari killedar (@shrihariki15653) May 28, 2025

Started watching Criminal Justice Season 4 - the mood was perfectly set. But after just three episodes, I realized... that's it?

To the management of @JioHotstar and #CriminalJustice4 what kind of justice system drops just one episode every Thursday?

Fans want Criminal Justice,_ pic.twitter.com/tatiSxu8cw — Irfan isak shaikh (@irfan_speak786) May 29, 2025

It's absolutely INFURIATING! _ Waited almost a YEAR for Criminal Justice Season 4,and now @JioHotstar and @ApplauseSocial are dragging it out even more?! Only 3 episodes released and then one episode every Thursday?! This is not how you treat loyal viewers! #CriminalJustice4 __ — Akshay Janagoud (@akshayjanagoud) May 29, 2025

Just watched 3 episodes #CriminalJustice -A Family Matter#CriminalJusticeOnJioHotstar@TripathiiPankaj u r best as always

Solid script#RohanSippy direction _ #CriminalJustice4 @ApplauseSocial

A must watch series by @JioHotstar

waiting for next episodes pic.twitter.com/t4byUJKZCO — Ipsita Shee Karmakar (@ipsita_shee) May 29, 2025

I've been waiting a whole year for #CriminalJustice4 and they just dropped only 3 episodes!!

What kind of "justice" is this for fans who've been loyal to Madhav Mishra from the start?

We deserve a proper binge, not weekly heartbreaks! @JioHotstar#CriminalJustice #PankajTripathi — Shivani Ghubde (@shivanighubde) May 30, 2025

Why only three??? #CriminalJustice4

Not happy at all from the makers of #CriminalJustice4 #CriminalJusticeOnJioHotstar — Abhishekh Gurram (@abhishek_ishere) May 30, 2025

#CriminalJustice4 #CriminalJustice #CriminalJusticeSeason4



Superb !

The directors have masterfully transformed the series from a protagonist-centric narrative into a true ensemble piece - with stunningly improved cinematography and storytelling to match. __



my rating: 8/10 — The Teacher __ (@thelivingyogi) May 29, 2025