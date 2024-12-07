Critics Choice Awards 2025: 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' Earns Best Foreign Language Nomination

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Samantha starrer 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' received a nomination under the the Best Foreign Language category for the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards 2025.

After bagging Best Series (critics) and Best Screenplay awards at Filmfare OTT Awards 2024, the makers of Citadel: Honey Bunny will be eyeing to add another milestone by securing a Critics Choice Award next year.

Taking to Instagram, Raj & DK shared the news of the nomination.

Have A Look At The Post:

While sharing the poster, the caption reads, "This is incredible! So excited to be nominated for the prestigious Critics Choice Awards!"

The show will compete with series 'Acapulco', 'La Maquina', 'The Law According To Lidia Poet', 'My Brilliant Friend', 'Pachinko', 'Senna' and 'Squid Game' for the award.

The action-packed series stars Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles. It is the spin-off to the American television series Citadel on Amazon Prime Video which starred Priyanka Chopra in the key role.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian instalment of the global 'Citadel' franchise. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.

Packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and emotional drama, cinema enthusiasts appreciated the chemistry between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan as they navigate a world of espionage, betrayal and danger.

On Work Front, Varun will be next seen in the film Baby John. directed by A Kaleeswaran and backed by acclaimed filmmaker Atlee. the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. (With ANI Inputs)

Baby John will be released in theatres worldwide on December 25.