California: Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' directed by Raj & DK lost the Best Foreign Language Series' award to South Korea's 'Squid Game' at the 30th Critics Choice Awards.

Other nominees in the Best Foreign Language Series category included Acapulco (Apple TV+), La Maquina (Hulu), The Law According to Lidia Poet (Netflix), My Brilliant Friend (HBO Max), Pachinko (Apple TV+), and Senna (Netflix).

Despite the loss, Varun's action-packed series gained significant attraction in India after it bagged the Best Series (critics) and Best Screenplay awards at Filmfare OTT Awards 2024.

'Citadel: Hunny Bunny' is the Indian spin-off to the American television series 'Citadel' on Amazon Prime Video which starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.

Packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and emotional drama, cinema enthusiasts appreciated the chemistry between Samantha and Varun as they navigate a world of espionage, betrayal and danger.

Meanwhile in another huge disappointment for India, Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' also fell short in the Best Foreign Film Category, losing to 'Emilia Perez' at the 30th Critics Choice Awards.

'All We Imagine As Light', the first Indian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024, has been widely praised for its evocative storytelling and powerful performances.

The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam and tells the poignant tale of a troubled nurse and her young roommate confronting their desires during a trip to a beach town.