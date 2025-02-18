Dabba Cartel Trailer: Five Women, One Dangerous Recipe In Thrilling World Of Crime And Survival - Watch

Mumbai: What starts as a simple lunchbox service soon spirals into a perilous game of crime, deception and survival. The trailer for Netflix’s Dabba Cartel is here, offering a gripping look into the lives of five middle-class women whose reluctant dabba business takes an unexpected turn — thrusting them into the heart of a high-stakes drug cartel. As the plot thickens, the women and their husbands find themselves entangled in something far more sinister — the murky world of Viva Life Pharmaceuticals.

Creator Shibani Akhtar shares, "With Dabba Cartel, we wanted to explore the extraordinary journey of ordinary household women, and how resilience, ambition, and survival instincts can push them into unimaginable circumstances. This is a story of friendship, betrayal, and power, set against the backdrop of a world they never imagined being a part of. We can’t wait for audiences to experience the thrill and heart of this series that we at Excel Entertainment have created with Netflix."

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, written by Vishnu Menon and Bhavna Kher, and produced by Excel Entertainment, Dabba Cartel is created by Shibani Akhtar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur, and Akanksha Seda

Starring a critically renowned ensemble cast — Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat — the series unfolds in the bustling suburbs of Thane, where ambition meets danger at every turn. As the double lives of the members of the Viva Life company unravel, one question remains: how far will they go to protect themselves and their families? The trailer gives a peek into this web of greed, betrayal, and unexpected alliances.

Director Hitesh Bhatia shares, "Directing Dabba Cartel has been an incredible experience. At its core, it’s a gripping crime drama, but what makes it special is the emotional depth and the dynamic characters who navigate a high-stakes world with courage and wit. The cast has delivered phenomenal performances, and I’m excited for viewers to dive into this rollercoaster of crime and survival on Netflix."

Dabba Cartel premieres on February 28, 2025, only on Netflix.