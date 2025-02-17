Dupahiya – A Fun Heartland Comedy Premiering On March 7: Check OTT Streaming Platform

Mumbai: Streaming giant Prime Video will premiere its upcoming Original comedy series Dupahiya on March 7. Created and Executive Produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under their banner, Bombay Film Cartel, the series is directed by Sonam Nair and created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg. The nine-episode series weaves fun and drama with small-town charm, brought to life by a superbly talented cast, including Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma in key roles. Dupahiya will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 7.

"At Prime Video, we believe that the best stories are the ones that celebrate India’s rich diversity and cultural flavours, and Dupahiya does exactly that. The series beautifully blends humour, heart, and the essence of small-town India in a way that feels both distinctive and universally relatable. With its vibrant characters, unexpected twists, and humorous storytelling—further elevated by the performances of our stellar cast—Dupahiya promises to be an entertaining and heartwarming family watch. The series also marks the debut of Bombay Film Cartel – a production house founded by Shubh Shivdasani and Salona Bains Joshi. Combined with director Sonam Nair’s expertise, the show is a testament to Prime Video’s belief in providing a platform to fresh storytellers, and a global showcase for stories helmed by women. We can’t wait for our customers to experience this delightful series when it premieres on March 7," said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

The story revolves around the fictional village of Dhadakpur, that is on the cusp of celebrating 25 years of being crime-free. However, chaos ensues when a coveted Dupahiya (motorbike) gets stolen! With the silver jubilee trophy, a wedding, and the pride of the villagers at stake, what follows is a crazy journey to retrieve the bike before it's too late.

Sonam Nair, the director of Dupahiya, said, “Bringing Dupahiya to life has been an incredibly fulfilling journey. This series is a celebration of humour, chaos, and the quirks of small-town life, and I couldn’t be prouder of the way it has come together. The incredible ensemble of actors has infused Dupahiya with warmth, humour, and energy, making each character truly memorable and I am certain audiences will enjoy every bit of it as much as we did while making it. I cannot wait for March 7 and for audiences in India and across the world to experience this wholesome package of joy, laughter and aspirations of the many eclectic residents of Dhadakpur!”