Dupahiya Review: Netizens Praise Sparsh Srivastava’s Village Drama, Call It A 'Masterpiece'

Dupahiya Review: Sparsh Srivastava and Gajraj Rao's much-anticipated drama has finally premiered today (March 7), and netizens can’t stop talking about it. Directed by Sonam Nair, the gripping nine-episode web series transports viewers to Dhadakpur - India’s only crime-free village where peace remains unshaken for 24 years until an unexpected theft changes everything. But this isn’t just any theft, when a missing bike turns the village upside down, chaos, mystery, and hilarity unfold, keeping you hooked till the very end.

Gearing up for a weekend watch? Here's what netizens are saying about this comedy-drama:

#Dupahiya is outstanding to say the least and probably better than gullack and panchayat. The goofy series is a delicious concussion of humour and emotions @raogajraj and @renukash are simply outstanding in the series . Others are mind blowing too . Do not miss the masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/D9mVkfGAhl — Rishiraj Reviewzzzz (@RishirajNa90620) March 7, 2025

Dupahiya stars Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Srivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashpal Sharma, Anjuman Saxena, Yogendra Tikku, Samarth Mahor, Komal Kushwaha, Pranjal Pateriya, Chandan Kumar, Man Singh Karamati, and Surya Pratap Singh Kaurav.

Dupahiya is a village drama written by Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi priemred on Prime Video.