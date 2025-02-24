‘Dupahiya’ Trailer Out: Upcoming Comedy-Drama Brings Chaos And Laughter - WATCH

New Delhi: The highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming series Dupahiya, starring Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane, dropped on Monday, offering a glimpse into a world filled with chaos, comedy, and drama.

Created and executive produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under Bombay Film Cartel, the series is directed by Sonam Nair, with writing by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.

Set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur, known as the "Belgium of Bihar," Dupahiya follows a small-town family in turmoil after a motorbike—a wedding gift—goes missing just days before the ceremony. The trailer showcases a hilarious blend of chaos and comedy as the bride's family, alongside the bride’s ex-lover, scramble to recover the prized gift.

Watch The Trailer Here:

The series stars Gajraj Rao as Banwari Jha, Renuka Shahane as the village sarpanch Pushplata, Shivani Raghuvanshi as the bride Roshni, Sparsh Shrivastava as the eccentric influencer Bhugol, and Bhuvan Arora as Amavas.

Gajraj Rao, who portrays Banwari Jha, the father of the bride in Dupahiya, shared his excitement about the series, “Dupahiya is a project I’m truly thrilled to be a part of. Playing Banwari Jha—a mathematics teacher who sets aside calculations and follows his heart when it comes to his daughter’s happiness—has been a delightful experience."

Bhuvan Arora, who plays Amavas in the series, said, “My character in Dupahiya is unlike any I’ve played, communicating more through silence than words, which intrigued me and I had a great time exploring his layered personality."

With a talented cast and crew, Dupahiya promises a delightful blend of humor and heartfelt moments. The series will be available worldwide on Prime Video, starting March 7.