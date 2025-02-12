Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 – Part 2 Explosive Teaser: Japnaam! Bobby Deol Back As Baba Nirala

New Delhi: Ek Badnaam Aashram, one of India’s most-watched OTT series, is set to dominate the screens once again, with the highly anticipated second part of Season 3, premiering soon only on Amazon MX Player, Amazon's free video streaming service. The streaming service today unveiled an explosive teaser for the upcoming season, reigniting the frenzy and fandom for the series that had captivated audiences across India.

Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3

Directed and Produced by National Award-winner Prakash Jha, this riveting crime drama features a star-studded ensemble cast led by Bobby Deol, along with Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Kumaar, Vikram Kochhar, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha and Esha Gupta in key roles.

Bobby Deol On Playing Baba Nirala

Reflecting on his journey as Baba Nirala and teasing what’s in store for fans in the new season, Bobby Deol shared, “The journey of Baba Nirala has been incredible, and the amount of love this franchise has received over the years is simply overwhelming. The intensity of this character, the adoration of fans, and the power of this story make it an experience like no other. I can't wait for audiences to witness the next chapter as it digs deeper into the world of Baba Nirala. This time, the stakes are not just higher but the drama is bolder, and the secrets even darker.”

Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Teaser

The teaser provides a chilling glimpse into Baba Nirala’s resurgence to power, the unwavering loyalty of his followers, and the unsettling tension within his inner circle. While secrets simmer beneath the surface and old betrayals threaten to erupt, the new chapter marks a new segment in the nail-biting saga of betrayal, revenge, and redemption, with Pammi and Bhopa at its heart. Making the teaser doubly gripping and exciting is the use of the soundtrack ‘Duniya Mein Logon Ko’ by Saregama, laying the groundwork for an enthralling season. As anticipation among fans reaches a fever pitch, Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 – Part 2, promises to raise the stakes even higher, with intense rivalries, and dark secrets spilling out like never before.

Talking about the upcoming season, Amogh Dusad, Head of Amazon MX Player, Amazon MX Player, shared, “Ek Badnaam Aashram has truly redefined storytelling in the digital space. As one of India’s most successful shows, it continues to catch the pulse of audiences with its hard-hitting premise and compelling characters. With new episodes coming soon, we’re pushing the envelope further with an explosive chapter that challenges perceptions and explores the consequences of unchecked power.”

Producer and Director Prakash Jha, added, “Ek Badnaam Aashram has successfully held up a mirror to society by exposing the dark intersections between faith, power, and exploitation. The response, over the course of three seasons, has been nothing short of phenomenal, proving that stories rooted in reality resonate far and wide. With the new season, we’re peeling back even more layers, exploring the psychological grip of influence and the relentless thirst for control, where morality is often compromised. Fans can expect a no-holds-barred ride, which will surely keep them hooked across all five episodes.”

Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 – Part 2 will stream soon for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player, available through its apps on mobile, Amazon’s shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.