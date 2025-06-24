Advertisement
‘Family Man 3’ Announced: Manoj Bajpayee Returns As First Poster Drops

On Tuesday, Prime Video unveiled an intriguing poster featuring Manoj's look. 

|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2025, 08:31 PM IST|Source: ANI
‘Family Man 3’ Announced: Manoj Bajpayee Returns As First Poster Drops (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Get ready to witness Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari once again with the third season of 'The Family Man'.
 
On Tuesday, Prime Video unveiled an intriguing poster featuring Manoj's look. 

"All eyes on our family men #TheFamilyManOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon," the makers captioned the post.

In the series created by Raj and DK, Manoj Bajpayee plays Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional division of the National Investigation Agency.
 
Written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, the eagerly awaited third season will bring back many of the original cast members, including Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), amongst others. It is produced by Raj & DK's D2R Films banner.
 
Gul Panag is also a part of the new season.'The Family Man: Season 1' premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 20, 2019. The second season was released on the streamer on June 4, 2021. 

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK