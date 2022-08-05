New Delhi: A relaxing weekend coupled with amusing and lovable content is necessary after a busy week. What could be more enjoyable than watching something that makes us nostalgic for our college and high school years, so here is a list of 5 such great series which will remind you of your good old student days:

Crash Course

This riveting drama revolves around the conflict between two coaching facilities and how it affects the students that attend to study. The show features veteran actor Annu Kapoor alongside actors Bhanu Uday, Udit Arora, Pranay Pachauri, and Bidita Bag in pivotal roles. The series, which is 10 episodes long, has been created by Manish Hariprasad and directed by Vijay Maurya. It will be available on Amazon Prime for streaming.

Lakhon Mein Ek

The hardships of a young person preparing for the IIT are highlighted in this sympathetic television series. This show, which was created by stand-up comedian-writer BiswaKalyan Rath, is about a boy who leaves his home to study for the IIT-JEE. His challenges and the fierce competition he encounters in the coaching centre accurately reflect the experiences of many aspirants. It is also available on amazon prime video for streaming.

Class of 2020

The 'class of 2020' follows a group of young people and their struggles as their lives become complicated by peer pressure, drugs, love, and sex. This coming-of-age story will not only make you laugh until you cry, but it will also bring back fond memories of high school that are filled with love and friendship.

College. It can be streamed on Alt Balaji.

College Romance

This is a great romantic comedy series which has a host of actors such as Manjot Singh, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Gagan Arora, and Shreya Mehta. This Indian drama series has been produced by Simarpreet Singh and directed by Kunal Aneja and Abhishek Srivastava. The series has two seasons and can be currently streamed on Sony Liv.

Hostel Daze

The series, which has become fairly popular, is all about the hostel life of engineering students and is a fun watch. It stars Adarsh Gourav, Ahsaas Channa, Ayushi Gupta, Luv Vispute, Nikil Vijay, and Shubham Gaur in the main roles. Hostel Daze has been written by Saurabh Khanna and is directed by Amir Musanna and Sangram Naiksatam.