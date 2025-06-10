'Gamerlog' Trailer Out: Darsheel Safary Follows His Dream As He Plays A Gamer In This Coming Of Age Series

Mumbai : Actor Darsheel Safary will soon be seen in the upcoming comedy drama, 'Gamerlog'. The series is directed by Arya Deo and produced by Abhinay Deo and Neeta Shah.

The makers recently unveiled the trailer of the upcoming series, which is set against the backdrop of India's rapidly evolving E-sports gaming culture.

Apart from Darsheel Safary, it also stars Anjali Sivaraman, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, Kunal Bhan, Chetan Dhawan, Shubroy Chowdhury, and Akash Menon in prominent roles.

The makers recently unveiled the trailer of the upcoming series.



The trailer delves into the life of Raghu aka Maverick, a quiet and gifted young gamer who escapes his small-town life, against his parents' wishes, to fulfil his dream in Mumbai.

While chasing his dream, he came across a ragtag squad known as Team Gamerlog, led by the sharp and determined Joanna and including team members Lalit, Jaggi, Saurabh, and Mahesh. "With esports battles, internal rifts, emotional baggage, and unexpected alliances, this rollercoaster ride of friendship, love, hatred, betrayal and drama will all boil down to the ultimate shot at glory - "The Tournament of Champions", India's biggest E-sports tournament," according to the press release.

While talking about his character Raghu, in the series, Darsheel Safary shared in a statement, "Gamerlog is a world I could instantly relate to. While it's rooted in gaming, the story goes much deeper, capturing the emotional highs and lows young people experience. It's a show that's fun, relatable, and something that not just avid gamers but families can enjoy together.

It was an amazing experience to work with Abhinay, Neeta and the very talented debutant director Arya."

Abhinay Deo, Producer and Creative Producer of the series, added, "When my producing partner Neeta and I first heard this story, we were immediately struck by how compelling and layered the world of gaming could be. With Gamerlog, our goal was to tell a story that reflects the high-stakes world of esports while exploring the emotional realities young people face today.

The show is fast paced, energetic and fun, but at its core, it's about vulnerability, loyalty and grit. Arya, who assisted me for a long time and knows this world intimately, was the perfect choice to bring our vision to life."

'Gamerlog' will stream from June 12 on Amazon MX Player.