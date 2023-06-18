Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story' Gets A Release Date

New Delhi: Sony LIV 2.0 marks the third anniversary of its relaunch with the announcement of the release date of Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. The show will stream from September 2, 2023.

Hansal Mehta took to Instagram, to announce the release date. Sharing a video in the post, Hansal wrote, "Special announcement on the 3rd anniversary of @sonylivindia. #Scam 2003 Produced by @applausesocial @spnstudionext.Directed by @tusharhiranandani.Written by @karanvyas11 #KiranYadnopavit. Congratulations to @sameern @segaldeepak @jhavarpriya @001danishkhan @saugatam @gagandevriar and the tremendously hardworking #Scam2003 team."

The Telgi Story is a follow-up to Hansal Mehta's 2020 hit Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. 'Scam 2003' is adapted from the Hindi book 'Reporter ki Diary', authored by journalist Sanjay Singh, who broke the scam back in the time.

Scam 2003 tells the story of Abdul Karim Telgi's 2003 Stamp Paper Scam. The series promises to be an interesting watch as it follows Abdul Karim Telgi, who was born in Khanapur, Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of India's most ingenious scams that spanned 18 states and shook the entire country. The scam's estimated value was around Rs. 20,000 crores.

Kiran Yadnyopavit, known for his contributions to the Marathi film industry, will write and develop the story alongside author Sanjay Singh for the show.

Applause Entertainment produces Scam 2003 in collaboration with Studio Next. Tushar Hiranandani directs the series, which is directed by Hansal Mehta.