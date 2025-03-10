Advertisement
IIFA 2025

IIFA 2025: TVF's Panchayat Season 3, Kota Factory Season 3 Win Key Awards For Web Series

TVF won all key awards at IIFA Digital Awards 2025 for web series including Best Series, Best Director, Leading Role (Male) and Best story!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2025, 01:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IIFA 2025: TVF's Panchayat Season 3, Kota Factory Season 3 Win Key Awards For Web Series Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Viral Fever (TVF) is making waves for their content on the digital platform. At the IIFA Digital Awards 2025, the series created by them has bagged some top honours in web series category. The IIFA Digital Awards 2025 night echoed with the roar of TVF’s success. The powerhouse content creators secured:

Best Series – Panchayat Season 3

Best Director – Deepak Kumar Mishra for Panchayat Season 3

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) – Jitendra Kumar for Panchayat Season 3

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) – Faisal Malik for Panchayat Season 3

Best Story (Original) in a Series – Kota Factory Season 3

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With this massive triumph, TVF has once again cemented its position as a dominant force in the world of web entertainment.

As one of the early pioneers in the Indian digital entertainment space, TVF has consistently produced content that resonates with audiences, covering a wide range of topics, including Indian politics, movies, lifestyle, and emerging social themes.


 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK