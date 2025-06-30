New Delhi: The much-anticipated final season of Squid Game premiered on Netflix on June 27, 2025, igniting a global wave of excitement, not just for the storyline but also for the swirling rumours that BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, might appear in the Korean thriller series.

The speculation began when V teased fans with a cryptic statement during a previous appearance, hinting that "something huge" was on the horizon. The comment sparked a firestorm of theories among ARMY and K-drama fans alike, many convinced that the singer was preparing for a major acting debut, possibly through a role in Squid Game’s final installment.

Also Read | Squid Game Season 3 Review: Brutal And Bold, But Emotionally Out Of Reach

Fueling the frenzy, V had previously been seen donning a Squid Game-style guard uniform during BTS’s Permission To Dance concerts. He also shared an Instagram post featuring Squid Game lead actor Lee Jung-jae, further stoking rumours of his potential involvement.

what if he's already giving hints that he will be in the squid game s2 and we're just keeping a blind eye, y'all know how bts gives spoilers LITERALLY RIGHT INFRONT OF US pic.twitter.com/kqFQqaSILv — k BTS YEAR - KILLIN IT GIRL (@tanniesugarbaby) January 4, 2025

Adding to the intrigue, a supposed leak from Netflix Korea suggested the series’ release date would coincide with one of V's cryptic social media captions, leading fans to draw connections and speculate that his post was a veiled confirmation.

In an interview with BuzzFeed UK, when Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae and Wi Ha-joon were asked about V's rumoured appearance , both remained evasive. "I can't tell you anything about that," they said, neither confirming nor denying the claims — a response that only intensified public curiosity.

However, with the third and final season now streaming, fans have their answer: Kim Taehyung does not appear in Squid Game Season 3. Despite the intense anticipation and online buzz, the BTS singer is not part of the cast.

Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the final season continues the high-stakes narrative with returning stars like Gong Yoo, former BIGBANG member T.O.P, and ZE:A’s Im Si-wan. Though V’s rumoured involvement didn’t come to fruition, Squid Game Season 3 is still drawing massive viewership and critical acclaim as it wraps up the hit series.

Squid Game Season 3 is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.