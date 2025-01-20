Jackie Shroff Reflects On His Mumbai Roots In Chidiya Udd: 'Deeply Familiar With...'

New Delhi: Jackie Shroff opens up about his deep connection to Mumbai's underbelly while discussing his role in Chidiya Udd, Amazon’s latest crime drama.

The series, adapted from Aabid Surti's novel Cages, takes viewers into the hidden corners of Mumbai, exploring the gritty world of crime, survival, and the city’s raw realities. Jackie, who grew up in a chawl and spent time with people facing the harsh side of the city, shares, “Growing up, I was deeply familiar with the underbelly of the city, having spent considerable time there watching films, eating, and socializing with individuals from individuals who have experienced the hard times there. Growing up in a chawl myself, the experiences and struggles of that community are ingrained in me. When the opportunity arose to showcase this often-overlooked side of our city's central and middle areas, it felt natural to draw from my own experiences and bring an authentic portrayal to life.”

Alongside Jackie, the crime thriller stars Bhoomika Meena and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles, and is directed by Ravi Jadhav, with Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri as producers. Chidiya Udd promises to be an electrifying look into Mumbai’s shadowy world.

The series is available for streaming exclusively on Amazon MX Player via its mobile app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and connected TVs.