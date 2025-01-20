Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2846498https://zeenews.india.com/entertainment/web-series/jackie-shroff-reflects-on-his-mumbai-roots-in-chidiya-udd-deeply-familiar-with-2846498.html
NewsWeb Series
CHIDIYA UDD

Jackie Shroff Reflects On His Mumbai Roots In Chidiya Udd: 'Deeply Familiar With...'

Jackie Shroff reflects on his Mumbai roots and personal connection to the city’s underbelly while discussing his role in Amazon MX Player’s crime drama Chidiya Udd.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2025, 08:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jackie Shroff Reflects On His Mumbai Roots In Chidiya Udd: 'Deeply Familiar With...' (file photo)

New Delhi: Jackie Shroff opens up about his deep connection to Mumbai's underbelly while discussing his role in Chidiya Udd, Amazon’s latest crime drama.

The series, adapted from Aabid Surti's novel Cages, takes viewers into the hidden corners of Mumbai, exploring the gritty world of crime, survival, and the city’s raw realities. Jackie, who grew up in a chawl and spent time with people facing the harsh side of the city, shares, “Growing up, I was deeply familiar with the underbelly of the city, having spent considerable time there watching films, eating, and socializing with individuals from individuals who have experienced the hard times there. Growing up in a chawl myself, the experiences and struggles of that community are ingrained in me. When the opportunity arose to showcase this often-overlooked side of our city's central and middle areas, it felt natural to draw from my own experiences and bring an authentic portrayal to life.”

Alongside Jackie, the crime thriller stars Bhoomika Meena and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles, and is directed by Ravi Jadhav, with Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri as producers. Chidiya Udd promises to be an electrifying look into Mumbai’s shadowy world.

The series is available for streaming exclusively on Amazon MX Player via its mobile app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and connected TVs.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK