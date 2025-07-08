Advertisement
Japanese Thriller Series 'Alice In Borderland' Season 3 To Release On THIS Date

The 3rd season of the popular japanese netflix thriller series Alice In  Borderland receives its release date. The makers of the series have also dropped a teaser on Youtube. The streaming giant's latest season of the series returns viewers to the dangerous alternate reality, Season 2 having debuted at No.1 on Netflix's Global Top 10 list for non-English TV Shows. The Season 3 is going to premiere exclusively on Netflix. 

|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 11:11 AM IST|Source: ANI
Japanese Thriller Series 'Alice In Borderland' Season 3 To Release On THIS Date (Source:Youtube)

Washington : The third season of Japanese thriller series 'Alice in Borderland' has finally got a release date. The makers have also released the teaser for the series.
The streaming giant's latest season of the series returns viewers to the dangerous alternate reality, with Season 2 having debuted at No. 1 on Netflix's Global Top 10 list for non-English TV shows.
'Alice in Borderland' Season 3 is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix

Season 3 continues to expand on Haro Aso's acclaimed manga source material, diving deeper into the mysterious realm that exists between life and death, reported Variety.
Director Shinsuke Sato returns to helm the new season, reuniting with series leads Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya, who reprise their roles as Arisu and Usagi, the couple who win the ruthless games in Season 2.

The returning cast includes Hayato Isomura, Ayaka Miyoshi, and Katsuya Maiguma, while the new season welcomes fresh faces including Koji Ohkura, Risa Sudou, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Tina Tamashiro, Kotaro Daigo, Hyunri, Sakura Kiryu, and Kento Kaku. Additional cast members for Season 3 include Yugo Mikawa, Joey Iwanaga, and Akana Ikeda, as per the outlet.

According to the official synopsis, Season 3 finds Arisu and Usagi now married and living peacefully, though haunted by memories of the Borderland in dreams and visions. The plot kicks into gear when Usagi suddenly disappears, guided by Ryuji (Kento Kaku), a man studying the afterlife, as she returns to the Borderland. A devastated Arisu receives a visit from Banda, now a Borderland resident, who reveals Usagi's whereabouts. Arisu must then follow her back into the dangerous world they believed they had escaped, reported Variety.


The series is developed and produced by Robot, with production cooperation from The Seven. The creative team includes screenplay writers Yasuko Kuramitsu and Shinsuke Sato, composer Yutaka Yamada, director of photography Taro Kawazu, and production designers Iwao Saito and Shin Nakayama, reported Variety.

Yuji Shimomura serves as action director, with Atsushi Doi as VFX supervisor and producers Akira Morii and Tomoki Takase.

"Alice in Borderland" Season 3 premieres Sept. 25 exclusively on Netflix. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

