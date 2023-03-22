topStoriesenglish2586749
Jubilee Web Series Poster: Wamiqa Gabbi Dazzles As Niloufer Qureshi In This Drama

Prime Video unveiled the poster of its new web series 'Jubilee' featuring Wamiqa Gabbi as Niloufer Qureshi.

New Delhi: Prime Video today unveiled a new poster of ‘Jubilee’, featuring Wamiqa Gabbi as the nautch girl ‘Niloufer Qureshi’. Making her way from Lucknow to the city of dreams, Niloufer wants to conquer the world and fulfil her aspiration - to become a big movie star. But the road isn’t easy. Unfold her journey in the 10-episode fictional drama. 

Jubilee is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, created by Soumik Sen along with Motwane. The series will also feature Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream Part One (Episodes One-Five) on April 7, with Part Two (Episodes Six-10) releasing the following week on April 14.  

‘Jubilee’ will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue. These include Indian-produced Amazon Original series and movies such as Maja Ma, Hush Hush, Crash Course, Panchayat, Modern Love Hyderabad, Suzhal – The Vortex, amongst many others. 

