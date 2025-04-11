Khauf Trailer OUT: A Chilling Tale Of Upcoming Horror Original Series

New Delhi: Prime Video has unveiled the spine-chilling trailer for its latest Hindi Original series Khauf, set to premiere on April 18 across India and over 240 countries and territories. Created and written by Smita Singh, the supernatural horror thriller is directed by Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan, and produced by Matchbox Shots.

The eight-episode series stars Monika Panwar, Rajat Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla. It follows Madhu (Panwar), a young woman who moves into a city hostel, only to find herself trapped in a nightmarish world haunted by a sinister presence. As reality begins to blur, she must confront her darkest fears before it’s too late.

Directors Kumar and Balakrishnan describe Khauf as a psychological descent into fear, trauma, and the unknown, with every element—from visuals to sound design—crafted to leave a lasting impact. Lead actress Monika Panwar called the role of Madhu both intense and emotionally challenging, praising the immersive atmosphere and bold storytelling of the series.

With an eerie tone, haunting visuals, and a gripping narrative, Khauf promises a horror experience that lingers long after the credits roll. The series premieres April 18, exclusively on Prime Video.